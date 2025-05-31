An Afrikaner man shared a video showing people that he has found a way to access Starlink in South Africa

Elon Musk has not been able to get Starlink approved for use in South Africa, and a video of a Western Cape local advertising Starlink products went viral

The South African man's video selling Starlink went viral amid the controversy that Elon Musk sparked with his claims about South Africa

An Afrikaner made a plan to get Starlink in South Africa. Elon Musk has made claims that Starlink was rejected from the country because of racially discriminatory laws in the country.

South African man selling Starlink in Mzansi gets dragged by netizens. Image: @PSAFLIVE

Source: Twitter

The video of the white South African who got his hands on Starlink went viral as people discussed his video in the context of the claims of racism against white people in South Africa. Online users had harsh reactions to seeing the South African who was operating Starlink.

Man in Western Cape sells Starlink

In a video reshared by @PSAFLIVE, an Afrikaner posted a video where he said that people can get their Starlink from him. He said the Starlink would cost 900-1500 USD (R16 000 - R26 990), and he urged people who cannot afford it not to message him. The video showed that he had boxes of Starlink ready to be shipped. He also posted a video testing Starlink in Keurboomstrand in the Western Cape, his download speed was 157 megabytes per second, and the upload speed was 15 megabytes per second. Watch the videos of the man selling and connecting to Starlink in SA below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA calls for man's arrest

Many people come into it on the man's video, insisting that his operation was illegal. Elon Musk has been vocal about South Africa not permitting Starlink to operate in the country. Read people's comments below:

Elon Musk's Starlink was not permitted to operate in South Africa. Image: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

@musa_mansa said:

"I have one too. Most overlanders have it. Especially if you are overland in Kalahari or Kalagadi. It’s not illegal to have one. It does not work as you go inland, but it works as you go towards Botswana and beyond. That’s not his house, that’s his camper."

@Lucky_Zitha insisted:

"He should be taught that laws and rules are not suggestions."

@Uncle_Sbu07 commented:

"They break the law, then turn around and say it's the blacks. Lock him up!"

@iamYoungNic_17 remarked:

"If this country was serious, this man would’ve been arrested— this is literally a breach of national security."

Others were unimpressed by Starlink's internet speed:

@Thabz_2hlo was unimpressed:

"All this noise for a mere 120mb download speed? Utter rubbish! Keep this thing out of sovereign South Africa."

@not_UncleP joked:

"All this commotion for 150mbps down and 15mbps up💀"

@Mzamo_Sibeko decided:

"Telkom Fibre > Slow ass Starlink."

@vusiralphlauren agreed:

"Mxm I thought it would be more powerful than this."

Elon Musk gets defensive when asked about Starlink in SA

Briefly News previously reported on Elon Musk's conduct after being asked about Starlink coming to South Africa.

The world’s richest man was recently quizzed about the possibility of being allowed to operate his internet satellite service in the country of his birth.

Musk avoided answering the question, instead maintaining that South Africa’s racist laws were not fair.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News