Trevor Noah faced heavy criticism for not addressing rumours of an alleged white genocide in South Africa, with fans urging him and other SA celebrities like Thuso Mbedu and Tyla to speak up

Speaking in a new video, Noah claimed Elon Musk was retaliating against South Africa after the government blocked Starlink over the minority ownership requirement

Social media reactions were mixed, some praised Noah for finally speaking, while others felt his response was too late and possibly insincere

Trevor Noah has been facing massive backlash on social media for not addressing the reports that an alleged white genocide was happening in South Africa. Fans urged the internationally acclaimed comedian to use his platform to address the rumours.

Trevor Noah speaks about Elon Musk

US-based South African comedian Trevor Noah has been charting social media trends and making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Fans called him and other internationally based South African celebrities like Thuso Mbedu and Tyla for not addressing the allegations about South Africa, while Viola Davis rubbished the allegations and stood with South Africa.

A video of the comedian speaking about Elon Musk failing to launch Starlink in South Africa has surfaced on social media. He said the billionaire businessman wanted to get back at South Africa after failing to get his way in Mzansi. He said:

"If you look at Elon's plight against South Africa, again, I am not saying this is perfect, but I saw it start when he wasn't able to launch Starlink in South Africa because in South Africa, the government says we need to make sure that you have minority ownership when you launch a company. Not only did they not allow him to launch Starlink, but they then banned Starlink in South Africa."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Trevor Noah's video

Some fans applauded Trevor Noah for finally speaking up, while others said the comedian should have spoken a little sooner.

@zulukingdom77 said:

"Finally, credit to SA influencers who have been calling to people like Trevor Noah, Black Coffee, Thuso Mbedu, etc to say something."

@XekiHlongwane commented:

"Did he finish eating? I thought he had table manners 😮‍💨🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@vusi_mygy said:

"Trevor is correct 👌"

@lucnoz_ wrote:

"Glad he finally spoke about this. He basically said Elon has been pushing propaganda in a smart way."

@JoePesc96673377 added:

"It's a little too late for him to speak right now, is he trying to save face and gain favour with us, his people, cause maybe soon he'll get kicked out of the US?"

@FootballStage_1 said:

"He is really correct."

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Trevor Noah

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that outspoken media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her two cents on the ongoing discussion about US-based South African comedian Trevor Noah's deafening silence regarding the false narrative about a white genocide in South Africa.

Ntsiki Mazwai did not hold back in her response about why Trevor Noah is not using his fanbase to address the rumour that white people are being attacked in South Africa. Social media users said the award-winning comedian was in a better position to let the world know what is happening in the country.

