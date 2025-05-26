President Cyril Ramaphosa was entering a hall with Premier of Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi and others when a bold woman whispered something to him

The moment was caught on camera and shared on TikTok, showing that the president may be the country's number one, but he still has a great sense of humour

Social media users couldn't get enough of his chilled reaction and shared their love for it, while others said Mzansi was undefeated when it comes to good vibes

A woman whispered, "Hello Cupcake," as the president was passing, and he responded. Image: @fedetjie

President Cyril Ramaphosa found himself in another viral moment that had South Africans calling him the coolest leader the country has ever had.

A TikTok video shared by @fedetjie showed the president in a casual, funny encounter that fans online found both hilarious and heartwarming.

The woman whispers to the president

In the clip, President Ramaphosa is seen walking through a hall entrance with Premier of Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi and a full entourage of officials. As they head toward the front, a woman in the crowd leans in and whispers, "Hey Cupcake," as he passes.

To her surprise, Cyril hears her. Even though she caught him slightly off guard, he replies with a smooth, amused "hello." The exchange lasted for a second, but it was enough to leave everyone nearby gasping in disbelief and giggling.

A lady received praise for her boldness after greeting the president by his nickname. Image: @fedetjie

Mzansi loved the video

The clip generated massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were entertained. Many said they'd never have the guts to do that, especially in public with his security around. Some joked that only in South Africa can someone call the president “Cupcake” and still get a polite response.

Others admired how unbothered he seemed and said it shows how comfortable and connected he is with the people. A few even compared him to world leaders, saying it would have ended very differently in other countries.

User @katieholmes1818 said:

"Obama & Cupcake are the chilled Presidents😅."

User @It'sYaBoi....🇿🇦 added:

"It's funny how he knows his name, just that smile alone said it all 😂."

User @MartinGuchisa commented:

"Love him or hate him, but he has that presidential aura🔥😂."

User @Cleopatra Dlamini shared:

"I have a love-hate relationship with Cupcake. He's such a great person and a horrible president... And not sure which is more important."

User @S'phamandla Matt commented:

"After he is laughing and he knows very well that his fellow citizens are built and raised differently.. we are serious but not serious😂😂."

User @Sizwe Khomo said:

"He seems to love this name now 🤣."

