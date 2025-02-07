A young and talented poet Xhosa poet Inako Mateza delivered a powerful praise poem for President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 2025 State of the Nation Adress (SONA)

The young lady ended her poem by calling the president with a nickname widely used by South Africa and her recorded clip was shared on X

Social media users flooded the comment section amused and entertained, wondering how the young port got the courage to use the nickname

A young poet showed off her talent at the 2025 SONA and finished off by calling the president 'cupcake'. Credit: Gallo Images / Instagram @inakomateza

Inako Mateza, a 19-year-old poet, born in Ludiza Village, in Willovale, Eastern Cape, captivated the nation when she delivered a heartfelt praise poem for President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2025 SONA at Cape Town City Hall.

The young poet and Inako Foundation founder's video was shared on X by @Ramathunyane, sparking a buzz and laughter from entertained online users.

The praise poet in action

In the clip, Inako delivers her praise poem with passion and poise, paying tribute to the president. Dressed in isiXhosa traditional attire umbaco, the young lady moves confidently as government officials and political party leaders watch her in action, with the President Cyril Ramaphosa standing beside Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

As she closes, she confidently calls him 'cupcake', sending the City Hall audience into laughter and bringing a smile to his face.

Watch the X video below:

SA loves the young poet

Social media users reacted with laughter, with many praising the fearless Gen Z spirit. Some found the moment lighthearted and refreshing, while others debated whether the 19-year-old truly understood the origins of the nickname. The young poet made a lasting impression with her bold, unapologetic, and unafraid to add a touch of humour to tradition.

President Cyril Ramaphosa smiled when a Xhosa praise poet called him a cute name. Credit: Gallo Images /Getty Images

User @MonwabisiKete shared:

"My cupcake!" South Africa is a happy place! 🇿🇦😊."

User @TebogoMaku93417

"Iconic 🤣🤣🤣."

User @krapulana joked:

"And she ate the cupcake after that “kham, kham” 😩😂."

User @SmileyCherry_S asked:

"How did Cupcake manage not to laugh after that? See Paul next to him cracking?"

User @kunenephindz said:

"Ama-2000 don't care about decorum. This is a note by a grade 11 learner from the Arts exhibition 'Dear Mr President, Hear our Voices' (2024)."

User @lwah_maMzi commented:

"He didn’t know whether to burst out laughing or keep a serious straight face 😭😭🤣🤣."

