President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his State of the Nation Address to mixed reactions

The Democratic Alliance praised the president for certain aspects of his speech, for once

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party described the speech as boring and uninspiring

The MK Party, DA and EFF all had differing views on SONA. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Frennie Shivambu/ ER Lombard

WESTERN CAPE – The State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2025 has officially ended, and it has drawn mixed reactions from political parties and citizens.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his speech at the Cape Town City Hall on 6 February 2024, but while it drew praise from some, it left many uninspired.

Political parties also weighed in on the address, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party criticising it, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) were surprisingly happy.

DA pleased with Ramaphosa’s speech

As the official opposition for many years, the DA has become accustomed to criticising Ramaphosa’s speeches.

The year party leader John Steenhuisen sang a different tune as a member of the Government of National Unity (GNU), praising aspects of Ramaphosa’s speech.

“Certainly we welcome the presidents focus on jobs and growth,” he said.

He added that the party welcomed the acknowledgements of the good work done in some of the DA ministries, saying it was encouraging to hear.

EFF and MK Party unhappy with president’s speech

EFF Julius Malema didn’t hold back in his thoughts when he said that there was no plan from the president and no accountability.

“He uses this platform to just come and waffle. He says he’s going to create jobs but he doesn’t tell us where and how,” Malema noted.

The MK Party’s Dr John Hlope echoed similar sentiments, saying that the speech was boring and uninspiring.

He added that he thought the president would provide an update on the promises he made during last year’s SONA.

South Africans share mixed reactions to parties’ thoughts

Social media users weighed in on the thoughts of each party, sharing mixed reactions to each.

On the MK Party:

@SiraZen01 said about Hlope:

“I can listen to this guy the whole day. Well-articulated with good points raised👌🏽.”

@_Burn_Man vented:

“The only person in MKP who can string more than two words together is a corrupt impeached judge. Shem. And did you see that fashion disaster in the back wearing sunglasses at night? Cringeworthy. This is not a political party. It's a disaster.”

On the EFF:

@Bob69420_69420 said:

“Some reasonable words from Julius for once👍.”

@ThabisoPhala20 added:

“This man can't be positive about anything in his entire existence. We need optimistic leaders.”

On the DA:

@CazTroy vented:

“Like really? Can we please get someone to stand up and speak and not be a puppet of the African National Congress (ANC)? Your voters are sick to death of this rollover to the ANC. This SONA was the same stuff, but now you don't see it.”

@anti_ANC asked:

“Now it's everything is great? Go away wena Steenhuisen.”

