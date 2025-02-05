The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is unhappy with Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to phone Elon Musk

The South African leader contacted the Tesla owner to explain the country's current Expropriation Act

Social media users slammed the EFF, saying that the party was the only embarrassing thing

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The EFF has blasted Cyril Ramaphosa for calling Elon Musk. Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of embarrassing South Africa on the world stage.

The EFF’s condemnation of the president comes after Ramaphosa called Elon Musk to explain the Expropriation Act. Ramaphosa contacted the Tesla owner after Musk claimed that South Africa had openly racist ownership laws.

Musk made the comments after Donald Trump cut funding to South Africa, saying that the government was 'confiscating land'.

EFF claims Ramaphosa violated diplomatic protocols

In a strongly worded statement posted on X, the party said Ramaphosa’s actions were reckless and broke diplomatic protocols.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“This breaking of diplomatic protocol should never be taken lightly by the citizens, as it is a clear indication of how the sovereignty of our country is compromised at the behest of pandering for U.S. foreign aid.

“It’s also a reflection of how Ramaphosa is willing to embarrass the country to the world as a result of a dependency syndrome.”

The EFF claimed that Cyril Ramaphosa had embarrassed South Africa on the world stage. Image: Michael Buhilzer

Source: Getty Images

EFF claims Musk’s comments are driven by self-interests

The party also stated that Musk’s comments about the country stem from his desire to bring Starlink to South Africa. SA’s laws require that foreign-owned satellite companies have at least 30% black ownership under the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) policy.

The party claimed that Musk is painting the country as having racist laws to gain access to the market.

South Africans call EFF an embarrassment

Social media users clapped back at the EFF, with many saying Julius Malema’s party was a bigger embarrassment.

Tyron Buchholtz stated:

“No one cares what the soon-to-be 1% loser party says or thinks.”

Ben Denton said:

“Malema is an embarrassment to himself. He just doesn't know how to feel embarrassed.”

Conrad Pretorius added:

“Somebody who got an F for woodwork in school must rather stay quiet in this playing field.”

James Moulder said:

“Nobody can embarrass South Africa more than the destructive EFF. Nobody.”

Heidi Blaschke stated:

“That is the pot calling the kettle black.”

Rick Taylor asked:

“Sorry, who is the EFF? Is that still a thing?”

Guy Perrins said:

“EFF who? Oh, they are looking for attention.”

Chris van der Merwe stated:

“There is only one big embarrassment for SA and that's the EFF.”

Anna Marie Radloff said:

“EFF scolding the President? Hilarious.”

Clinton Shekyls added:

“EFF is the biggest embarrassment to South Africa.”

SA slams Ramaphosa for calling Musk

Ramaphosa's decision to phone Musk to discuss the Expropriation Act didn't upset only the EFF.

Briefly News reported that Mzansi accused Ramaphosa of being desperate to get in the USA's good books.

Ramaphosa's advisors approached Elon Musk's father to facilitate a call between the two parties.

Source: Briefly News