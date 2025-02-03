SA Slams Elon Musk for Tweet Criticising SA Policy: “You Want To Eat Starlink Money”
- Billionaire Elon Musk contributed to the bate raging around the Expropriation Act debate
- He responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa's tweet clarifying that the Expropriation Act does not arbitrarily expropriate land
- He accused South Africa of having racist laws and South Africans called him to task for his statement
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.
JOHANNESBURG — Billionaire Elon Musk came under fire after saying South Africa has racist policies. He spoke in the wake of US President Donald Trump's announcement that the US government will cut all aid to South Africa because of alleged human rights violations.
Elon Musk and SA laws
Musk shared President Cyril Ramaphosa's tweet on his @elonmusk X account which he clarified that the South African government has not expropriated or confiscated any land after it passed the Expropriation Act. Ramaphosa also clarified that the United States only contributed 17% of South Africa's HIV/Aids programmes. In response, Musk asked Ramaphosa why the country has racist ownership laws.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Musk's Starlink was recently prevented from setting up shop in South Africa after the company did not want to comply with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment requirement that 30% of its operations be owned by black-owned enterprises.
View the X tweet here:
What you need to know about the Expropriation Act
- President Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act which empowers the state to expropriate land without compensation if the state does not reach an agreement with the land owner
- The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson said he would not implement the nil compensation section of the Act
- Opposition parties including the MK Party and the Democratic Alliance opposed the law in its current form
What did South Africans say?
Netizens were upset with Musk's interpretation of South African laws.
Julius Oaganga said:
"We don't want Starlink."
Kevin O' Pablito said:
"Elon, please stop. For someone who claims they are smart, I wouldn't expect you to make such big claims without trading through the expropriation bill. Go read it, then come back here with facts."
Ofentse Mwase said:
"You want to eat Starlink money alone. That's where the problem is."
Ntokozo Masuku said:
"Elon, South Africa's laws are not racist. They're about correcting centuries of injustice caused by actual racism and apartheid."
Benzito said:
"I told you, Elon has beef with Ramza."
Gwede Mantashe hits back at Trump
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Minerals Gwede Mantashe responded to Trump's announcement that he will cut all aid to South Africa. Trump accused the South African government of gross human rights violations.
Mantashe said that if Trump wants to cut aid to South Africa, the country will respond by withdrawing its minerals from the United States of America. South Africans called him out, and some accused him of making careless statements.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za