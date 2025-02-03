Gwede Mantashe Threatens to Withhold Minerals if Trump Withdraws Funding, South Africans Unimpressed
- Gwede Mantashe has hit back at Donald Trump's threats to cut funding from South Africa
- The Minerals and Petroleum Resources Minister threatened to fight fire with fire when it comes to Trump
- South Africans criticised Mantashe's comments, saying that we shouldn't try to bargain with the USA
Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!
Gwede Mantashe has hit back at Donald Trump’s threats to cut funding to South Africa.
The President of the United States of America said he would withhold funding from the country, claiming that the government was “confiscating land” and also “treating certain classes of people very badly”.
Trump's comments sparked confusion and outrage, but Mantashe is unfazed by it. President Cyril Ramaphose confirmed that he would be engaging with Trump over the matter.
Mantashe fights fire with fire
Speaking at the 2025 Investing in African Mining Indaba on 3 February, the Minerals and Petroleum Resources Minister dismissed Trump's threat, saying South Africa could also play that game.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mantashe threatened that if Trump wanted to withdraw funding, South Africa could withhold minerals.
“I said let’s not immobilise Africa. Let’s withhold minerals from the US. If they don’t give us money, let us not give them minerals,” he said.
He added that in reality the USA was taking the minerals but now said they are withholding funding.
“We have minerals in the continent and therefore we have something. We are not just beggars,” Mantashe exclaimed.
Social media users unhappy with Mantashe's comments
Mantashe’s comments sparked backlash online, with social media users, with many criticising him for trying to bargain with the USA.
Jabulani Mazibuko said:
“It's too late. You allowed American companies to finish the gold from SA, now they even have reserves, and you also benefitted directly from those corrupt deals.”
Zìyóu Tuki added:
“These old people in government are playing with fire. They won't be around when we feel the consequences of their actions.”
Gauteng ANC claims they did everything possible to prevent electoral decline, South African disagree
Steven Aloise Dekula stated:
“Africa must not depend on the USA. We have enough resources, and we can survive without the US. But it’s not easy for them to survive without Africa. They must not take us for granted.”
Sihle Thabethe said:
“It's sad that a high-ranking government official is telling us that we exchange minerals for foreign aid. We aren't building national wealth. We are led by fools.”
Melwyn Ward stated:
“Africa is so rich in minerals, but its people live in squalor. Only politicians live in luxury.”
Louis Selale said:
“Withdraw what minerals when all mines are privately run and owned. Is this minister crazy? This matter requires diplomatic communication and solutions. Once that has failed then we'll explore our options. We are led by fools.”
Seiso Mohlala added:
“That's a stupid talk from Gwede. The minerals that are shipped to America are purchased. He should stop acting as if those minerals are provided to the US on a quid pro quo basis. The aid provided to us is for developmental purposes, and it is in no way tied to the fact that America sources minerals from this country.”
Judy Vd Westhuizen Knoetze asked:
“Who is he going to withdraw the minerals from and how? The US is not dependent on us for anything. And Gwede couldn’t care less about the people who would be affected by the ARVs that they will no longer receive. He is a billionaire. Why would he care?
AfriForum faces backlash
Briefly News reported that South Africans have lashed out at AfriForum, accusing them of treason.
The accusations came after the organisation supported Donald Trump's claims about problems in South Africa.
AfriForum said it would appeal to Trump to punish senior leaders of the African National Congress (ANC).
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za