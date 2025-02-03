Gwede Mantashe has hit back at Donald Trump's threats to cut funding from South Africa

The Minerals and Petroleum Resources Minister threatened to fight fire with fire when it comes to Trump

South Africans criticised Mantashe's comments, saying that we shouldn't try to bargain with the USA

Gwede Mantashe said South Africa would withdraw minerals if Donald Trump withdrew funding. Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Source: Getty Images

Gwede Mantashe has hit back at Donald Trump’s threats to cut funding to South Africa.

The President of the United States of America said he would withhold funding from the country, claiming that the government was “confiscating land” and also “treating certain classes of people very badly”.

Trump's comments sparked confusion and outrage, but Mantashe is unfazed by it. President Cyril Ramaphose confirmed that he would be engaging with Trump over the matter.

Mantashe fights fire with fire

Speaking at the 2025 Investing in African Mining Indaba on 3 February, the Minerals and Petroleum Resources Minister dismissed Trump's threat, saying South Africa could also play that game.

Mantashe threatened that if Trump wanted to withdraw funding, South Africa could withhold minerals.

“I said let’s not immobilise Africa. Let’s withhold minerals from the US. If they don’t give us money, let us not give them minerals,” he said.

He added that in reality the USA was taking the minerals but now said they are withholding funding.

“We have minerals in the continent and therefore we have something. We are not just beggars,” Mantashe exclaimed.

Donald Trump's threat to withdraw funding did not sit well with Gwede Mantashe. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Social media users unhappy with Mantashe's comments

Mantashe’s comments sparked backlash online, with social media users, with many criticising him for trying to bargain with the USA.

Jabulani Mazibuko said:

“It's too late. You allowed American companies to finish the gold from SA, now they even have reserves, and you also benefitted directly from those corrupt deals.”

Zìyóu Tuki added:

“These old people in government are playing with fire. They won't be around when we feel the consequences of their actions.”

Steven Aloise Dekula stated:

“Africa must not depend on the USA. We have enough resources, and we can survive without the US. But it’s not easy for them to survive without Africa. They must not take us for granted.”

Sihle Thabethe said:

“It's sad that a high-ranking government official is telling us that we exchange minerals for foreign aid. We aren't building national wealth. We are led by fools.”

Melwyn Ward stated:

“Africa is so rich in minerals, but its people live in squalor. Only politicians live in luxury.”

Louis Selale said:

“Withdraw what minerals when all mines are privately run and owned. Is this minister crazy? This matter requires diplomatic communication and solutions. Once that has failed then we'll explore our options. We are led by fools.”

Seiso Mohlala added:

“That's a stupid talk from Gwede. The minerals that are shipped to America are purchased. He should stop acting as if those minerals are provided to the US on a quid pro quo basis. The aid provided to us is for developmental purposes, and it is in no way tied to the fact that America sources minerals from this country.”

Judy Vd Westhuizen Knoetze asked:

“Who is he going to withdraw the minerals from and how? The US is not dependent on us for anything. And Gwede couldn’t care less about the people who would be affected by the ARVs that they will no longer receive. He is a billionaire. Why would he care?

AfriForum faces backlash

Briefly News reported that South Africans have lashed out at AfriForum, accusing them of treason.

The accusations came after the organisation supported Donald Trump's claims about problems in South Africa.

AfriForum said it would appeal to Trump to punish senior leaders of the African National Congress (ANC).

