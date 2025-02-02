The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng said they did all they could to prevent electoral decline in the province

The party only received 35% of the vote in Gauteng, leaving the provincial leadership to answer why

South Africans don't agree that the party did everything they could to perform better in the May elections

The ANC in Gauteng claimed they did everything humanly possible to prevent electoral decline but South Africans don't agree. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the province believes they did all they could to prevent more of a decline during the 2024 national elections.

The party only received 35% of the vote in Gauteng, leaving the provincial leadership having to account for the performance.

While the ANC opted to “reconfigure” the leadership in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the leadership in the latter claimed they did everything humanly possible to prevent further decline.

ANC Gauteng defends its performance

Speaking at the party’s January 8 provincial celebrations on 2 February, spokesperson Lesego Makhubele said they had an idea of what to expect.

Makhubele said they ran a research-based campaign ahead of the elections and had an idea of what to expect during the May elections.

“We did everything humanly possible to try and address the challenges that would have led to the electoral decline, which included load shedding and water shortages and many other problems,” he said.

South Africans disagree with ANC’s claims

Social media users commented on the ANC’s claims that it did all it could, with many arguing that they obviously didn’t.

@BulembuSwazi suggested they phrase it:

“We stole everything humanly possible.”

@BTS804 said:

“Well, clearly not everything.”

@KommanderOD added:

“You haven't tried everything. Have you tried mass deportation of Zimbabweans? Have you tried opening refugee camps? Have you tried abandoning corruption? You did nothing humanly possible.”

@angoepe50 said:

“It is a lie. Nothing has been done to curb corruption. The government is littered with tainted ministers, premiers, mayors and public officials. Nepotism, incompetence and cadre deployment are still the order of the day.”

@solomzimbobo1 added:

“But failed dismally😏.”

@MrjazzW stated:

“Except stopping from being corrupt😏.”

@makhanip said:

“No, they didn't. They didn't deliver services.”

Source: Briefly News