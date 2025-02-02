Gauteng ANC Claims They Did Everything Possible to Prevent Electoral Decline, South African Disagree
- The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng said they did all they could to prevent electoral decline in the province
- The party only received 35% of the vote in Gauteng, leaving the provincial leadership to answer why
- South Africans don't agree that the party did everything they could to perform better in the May elections
GAUTENG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the province believes they did all they could to prevent more of a decline during the 2024 national elections.
The party only received 35% of the vote in Gauteng, leaving the provincial leadership having to account for the performance.
While the ANC opted to “reconfigure” the leadership in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the leadership in the latter claimed they did everything humanly possible to prevent further decline.
ANC Gauteng defends its performance
Speaking at the party’s January 8 provincial celebrations on 2 February, spokesperson Lesego Makhubele said they had an idea of what to expect.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Makhubele said they ran a research-based campaign ahead of the elections and had an idea of what to expect during the May elections.
“We did everything humanly possible to try and address the challenges that would have led to the electoral decline, which included load shedding and water shortages and many other problems,” he said.
South Africans disagree with ANC’s claims
Social media users commented on the ANC’s claims that it did all it could, with many arguing that they obviously didn’t.
@BulembuSwazi suggested they phrase it:
“We stole everything humanly possible.”
@BTS804 said:
“Well, clearly not everything.”
@KommanderOD added:
“You haven't tried everything. Have you tried mass deportation of Zimbabweans? Have you tried opening refugee camps? Have you tried abandoning corruption? You did nothing humanly possible.”
@angoepe50 said:
“It is a lie. Nothing has been done to curb corruption. The government is littered with tainted ministers, premiers, mayors and public officials. Nepotism, incompetence and cadre deployment are still the order of the day.”
Elon Musk named worst thing to come from South Africa in recent poll, Mzansi disagrees with decision
@solomzimbobo1 added:
“But failed dismally😏.”
@MrjazzW stated:
“Except stopping from being corrupt😏.”
@makhanip said:
“No, they didn't. They didn't deliver services.”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za