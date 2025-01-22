Fikile Mbalula has told provincial leaders that they can't speak to the media about the planned restructuring

The ANC plans to restructure the executive committees in both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

South Africans slammed the Secretary-General's decision, with some describing him as being a dictator

Fikile Mbalula has silenced Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal’s leaders from speaking to the media regarding reconfiguring the Provincial Executive Committees (PECs).

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) resolved to reconfigure the PECs in both provinces after a two-day meeting in Boksburg on 19 and 20 January 2025.

The purpose of the meeting was to decide what to do with the two provinces, as both performed dismally in the May 2024 elections.

The ANC received only 35% in Gauteng, while KZN received only 17%. Mbalula previously discussed the leadership crisis in KZN, promising that the ANC would regain control of the province.

Mbalula wants leaders to remain tight-lipped

Following the announcement that the PECs would be reconfigured, ANC Secretary-General Mbalula instructed leaders in Gauteng and KZN not to speak to the media about the decision, saying that only he was mandated to do so.

“This serves to notify you that the Secretary-General of the ANC is the only person mandated to speak on the NEC decisions with regards to the provinces of KZN and Gauteng until next week when the matter will be finalised by both the national officials and the National Working Committee (NWC), as per the ANC decision,” Mbalula stated in a letter to all ANC leaders.

The reconfiguration process is expected to be clarified by Tuesday, 28 January 2025.

SACP refers to Mbalula’s letter

The ANC structures in KZN and alliance partners held a media briefing on Wednesday, 22 January 2025, to address key issues.

While the party focused on various political, social, and economic issues, they didn’t discuss the reconfiguration. While ANC members didn’t, Themba Mthembu from the South African Communist Party (SACP) referred to the media ban.

"Reflecting on this will be compromising one of the alliance parties who are on a strict directive not to reflect on these until the process is complete,” he said.

South Africans share their thoughts on Mbalula’s directive

The directive by the SG has become a talking point on social media, with some calling him a dictator while others thought the ANC’s days were numbered.

Ngwako Phany Ramatswi said:

“This one ke dictator, why not?”

Hloks Molaudi added:

“This one, he got his dream job of talking nonsense and making everyone feel he’s the boss.”

Manembe Manembe said:

“Dictatorship kind of leadership. He is trying by all means possible to defend Cyril, but it won't end well.”

@Monwa70457386 joked:

“😂They must keep their mouth shut! Otherwise, there will be consequences.”

Fidom Masubelele said:

“This guy is bigger than everyone 😉.”

Thunder Reign added:

“The last kick of a dying horse.”

Mbalula concerned about ANC losing power

Briefly News reported how Mbalula expressed concern that the ANC could lose power in both KZN and Gauteng.

The Secretary-General recalled how the ANC lost power in the Western Cape and never recovered.

South Africans stated it was too late for concerns, as the ANC was already losing supporters.

