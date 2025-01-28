The president of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen, will sit down with President Cyril Ramaphosa

They will meet to discuss the Expropriation Act, which the party has opposed

The DA has also accused the African National Congress's president of not informing its Government of National Unity partners of his intention to sign the bill into law

John Steenhuisen is expected to discuss the Expropriation Act with Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: Michele Spatari / AFP via Getty Images and Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Democratic Alliance (DA) president John Steenhuisen will meet President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the Expropriation Act which he signed into law.

What will the meeting be about?

Steenhuisen addressed the media in Johannesburg on 28 January 2026 after its Federal Council met on Monday. The DA leader said he expects that the meeting could happen on the same day. He asserted that the DA will not be taken for granted and will not be reduced to being spectators.

Recently, the African National Congress doubled down on its Expropriation Act stance. The party's spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said fair processes were followed before the bill was signed into law. The bill seeks, among others, to expropriate land for the public good. A provision for nil compensation is given in the event the state and a property owner do not reach an agreement on the compensation.

Opposition to the Expropriation Act signing

The Democratic Alliance, the MK Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters rejected the Expropriation Act in its current form

In particular, party member and the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson said he would not implement the law's nil-compensation clause

The DA slammed the African National Congress for not consulting with its Government of National Unity partners before signing the Act into law

John Steenhuisen will sit down with Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

South Africans shared their opinions

Netizens commenting on Facebook discussed the DA's intention.

Sfiso Outoman said:

"what has been signed cannot be reversed."

Hanong Christopher said:

"We don't want expropriation but repossession."

L.J Mamashila said:

"I hope that meeting won't happen. The president has important things like bringing back the soldiers from the DA."

Mvelo Madlisa Mvundla said:

"They must take guns and go to the DRC."

Zukisa Solo said:

"Ramaphosa has no time for boys."

