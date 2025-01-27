The Economic Freedom Fighters expressed that it is willing to defend the Expropriation Act if the Freedom Front Plus goes to court

The FF+ called on parties opposing theExpropriation Act to join it in litigation after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill into law

The Red Berets said that although it does not support the Act in its current form, it will defend it against any right-wing party

Julius Malema would defend the Expropriation Act against the FF+. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Although the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) oppose the Expropriation Bill President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law, the party is prepared to defend it against right-wing parties. This was after the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) declared the intention to take the matter to court.

EFF opposes Bill and FF+

According to SABC News, Malema was speaking during a visit to the Relebogile Secondary School in Khutsong, west of Johannesburg on 27 January 2025. Malema said that the Red Berets do not support the Expropriation Act because it is cosmetics. He added that despite their opposition, they will support its defence against the FF+ because the EFF doesn't like the FF+ and right-wingers.

What you need to know about the Expropriation Act

Various political parties including the Democratic Alliance, the EFF and the MK Party opposed the signing of the Expropriation Act

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson said that he will not implement the nil compensation clause as a minister

The Democratic Alliance slammed the African National Congress and accused Ramaphosa of keeping the Government of National Unity partners in the dark

The EFF is against right-wing parties. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans roast the EFF

Netizens on Facebook roasted the Red Berets and some accused it of having double standards.

Honourable JP Nabil said:

"They are finding it difficult to say the president did well. You don't support it, yet you will oppose any court suit against it."

Shaun Oor said:

"This is proof that the vision and mission of the EFF is to oppose everything that the white parties stand for, even though they agree with them. EFF, you can do better."

Mosto Diale said:

"That is why I don't like SA politics. Always hate and confusion."

Collen Keamogetswe said:

"Malema politicking. the Expropriation Bull is overdue. should have been implemented a long time ago to address socioeconomic inequalities in the country."

Israle tolo Mchenge said:

"Lost as usual."

ANC refuses to budge on Expropriation Act

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress said it would not budge on its position on the Expropriation Act. This was after the Democratic Alliance declared a dispute against the party in the GNU.

Party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said that although the party and the DA are GNU partners, they have opposing ideologies. She said the party followed fair processes in ensuring that the Bill was signed into law.

