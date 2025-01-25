John Steenhuisen Says He Found Out About Expropriation Bill Signing on Social Media
- The Democratic Alliance president, John Steenhuisen, invoked a clause in the Government of National Unity's statement of intent
- This was after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Land Expropriation Bill into law
- Steenhuisen said the parties in the Government of National Unity must find a way forward as the DA declared a dispute in the GNU
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG—The president of the Democratic Alliance (DA), John Steenhuisen, said he learned that President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law via a tweet on X.
DA declares dispute in GNU
eNCAnews posted a video of Steenhuisen addressing the media on 25 January 2025 and announcing that the party has declared a dispute within the Government of National Unity. He said it would be up to the leaders of the Government of National Unity members to decide how to proceed.
Minister Dean Macpherson remains defiant over Expropriation Bill, faces backlash from South Africans
He slammed the president for signing the bill and accused him of not communicating its signing with other parties. He pointed out that it would have been productive if GNU party members had been invited to sit down with Ramaphosa, the president of the African National Congress, to discuss the bill's signing.
"The first I heard of this bill being signed was on social media when somebody showed me a tweet that had gone out. And I don't think this is how we treat our fellow partners in this great project of ours, the GNU. I won't prescribe to them (the leaders) how to proceed.
"I'm saying, Mr President, we need to talk and find a better way of ensuring," he said.
The Democratic Alliance, the Economic Freedom Fighters, and the MK Party are among the parties that have opposed the bill's signing into law. Other political parties, including the African Transformation Movement, have condemned Ramaphosa for signing the bill.
Dean Macpherson defies Expropriation Bill signing
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, said he would not implement the Expropriation Bill. He specified that the no compensation clause would not be implemented.
Macpherson said Section 25 of the Constitution guarantees property rights for South Africans and is not negotiable. South Africans called him out for intentionally planning to defy Ramaphosa's executive orders.
