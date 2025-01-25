The Democratic Alliance president, John Steenhuisen, invoked a clause in the Government of National Unity's statement of intent

This was after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Land Expropriation Bill into law

Steenhuisen said the parties in the Government of National Unity must find a way forward as the DA declared a dispute in the GNU

JOHANNESBURG—The president of the Democratic Alliance (DA), John Steenhuisen, said he learned that President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law via a tweet on X.

DA declares dispute in GNU

eNCAnews posted a video of Steenhuisen addressing the media on 25 January 2025 and announcing that the party has declared a dispute within the Government of National Unity. He said it would be up to the leaders of the Government of National Unity members to decide how to proceed.

He slammed the president for signing the bill and accused him of not communicating its signing with other parties. He pointed out that it would have been productive if GNU party members had been invited to sit down with Ramaphosa, the president of the African National Congress, to discuss the bill's signing.

"The first I heard of this bill being signed was on social media when somebody showed me a tweet that had gone out. And I don't think this is how we treat our fellow partners in this great project of ours, the GNU. I won't prescribe to them (the leaders) how to proceed.

"I'm saying, Mr President, we need to talk and find a better way of ensuring," he said.

The Democratic Alliance, the Economic Freedom Fighters, and the MK Party are among the parties that have opposed the bill's signing into law. Other political parties, including the African Transformation Movement, have condemned Ramaphosa for signing the bill.

Dean Macpherson defies Expropriation Bill signing

