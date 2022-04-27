Russia's Gazprom PJSC has stopped its gas flow to Poland and Bulgaria until the countries agree to pay for the fuel in rubles

The European Union has opposed Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s decision but the payment deadline is looming

Russia has denied that it is blackmailing European countries and claims that it is a reliable supplier of energy

MOSCOW - Russia is seeming using the country’s gas as blackmail after Gazprom PJSC ceased gas flow to Poland and Bulgaria until the countries agree to its demand to pay for the fuel in rubles.

Gas prices in Europe increased by more than 20% on Wednesday 27 April. The European Union has opposed Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s decision however, payment deadlines are beginning to close in.

Russia has plans to keep gas pipelines closed in Poland and Bulgaria until the countries pay for fuel in rubbles. Image: Oliver Bunic/Getty

A possible compromise was supposedly on the horizon last week to allow gas to flow, however, European Union members Poland and Bulgaria have made it unattainable. Germany is also dependent on Russian gas and the country could soon start rationing its fuel supply, TimesLIVE reported.

The gas company also warned that it would reduce fuel supply to other countries if Poland and Bulgaria are found using gas meant for them.

However, Russia has denied the alleged blackmail of European countries. The spokesperson of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov told Aljazeera that the country was a reliable supplier of energy.

Social media users react to the Russian gas cuts

@DKHoldem37 said:

“The Russians may be pulling this stunt to keep the price up as we head into the summer when prices are usually lower.”

@glenhartman11 commented:

“German government should show some fortitude and leadership, be proactive and stop importing Russian oil and gas. Their economy is significantly stronger and will outlast the Russian economy. Call Putin’s bluff!”

Tshimangadzo Nyase posted:

“Using gas as a political weapon won't work. Those countries already have more options that's why they refuse to pay in rubles.”

Levi Manyika wrote:

“Russia is making west countries more united together they will find a way out and Russia will collapse.”

