Briefly News reached out to its followers on Facebook to see how they would be celebrating their Freedom Day

The responses received were grim, and not the joy-filled ones that one would hope a free country would be dropping

The people of SA are angry and feel like they have been denied freedom with loadshedding, crime, unemployment and corruption

With Freedom day representing a new beginning for the people of South Africa, namely those of colour, it should be a day filled with joy and triumph… but it doesn’t seem that was the sentiment.

The people of Mzansi were not feeling the spirit of Freedom Day. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The people of Mzansi fought hard for a free country and a new beginning, however, the life they are living today does not feel all that free.

Briefly News posed the question on Facebook, asking our followers: “How do you celebrate this day?” The answers we received were the cheerful responses we expected.

Briefly News readers share their despondency with the SA government

The people of Mzansi made it clear that they do not feel free. With loadshedding, corruption and skyrocketing unemployment rates, people have never felt so suffocated…

Take a look at some of the comments:

Ernest Matlokotsi said:

“I feel like I'm more oppressed than before, loadshading, unemployed, drugs, alcohol abuse, crime and teen pregnancy.”

Otsile Mjereman Koma said:

“Wil be watching them lying to us on TV making empty promises and I'll be having a beer and I'll believe them at that time because I'll be drunk.”

Doreen Oliphant said:

“Locked in my house...we scared of getting robbed or shot in our community.

“We not safe out there ”

El Vee said:

“When you're unemployed you always realise on the holiday that it's a holiday. ”

