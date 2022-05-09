Footage of a large overturned truck being looted of its livestock cargo has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shared by Mzansi LIVE shows a group of people scattered in their numbers as they try to get their hands on the pigs and sheep running loose

While it is not clear when and where the incident took place, many netizens were displeased at the brazen looting

A video of scores of people running to get their hands on free livestock after a truck overturned left South African online users fuming.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Mzansi LIVE and shows a large number of people flocking to grab hold of scattered animals after a truck that had been transporting them overturned.

Absolute pandemonium can be seen as the people are seen going for and trying to pin down what appear to be pigs and sheep. It is not clear when or where the incident took place. The post was captioned:

“KZN is really nuts, a livestock truck flipped and the locals are taking like it’s free for all.”

Many social media users were left disappointed by the sight and the shameless behaviour of people looking to score a freebie at the expense of the owner, who suffered a hefty loss as a result of the incident.

Check out some of the comments below:

Wandja Lukuni said:

“Later on they will say it is the foreign nationals.”

Kenny Jay shared:

“Allow them to steal in peace, after all it is their country.”

Micheal Frederick Winslow Taylor responded:

“South Africa, a hungry country.”

Syabonga Mashiya Kutwana replied:

“At some point, there was a time when settlers invaded South Africa and took everything they own. Land, livestock and farms.”

Yousuf Variawa wrote:

“It reminds me of when you mess something on the floor and all the ants are over it in seconds.”

