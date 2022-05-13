Sadly, a community had to carry buckets of water to put out a fire on a burning building due to a lack of infrastructure

The clip was shared on social media showing the community members doing the most in a heart-breaking situation

The people of Mzansi were angered by the clip but proud of the people for taking matters into their own hands

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of community members coming together to help put out a fire on a burning building has filled hearts with hope. We are so much stronger when we work as one.

Community members took matters into their own hands when a building was burning. Image: Facebook / Mzansi LIVE

Source: Facebook

There was no place for the fire truck to connect to for water so the people ran back and forth with buckets of water to fill the truck's reservoir.

Facebook page Mzansi LIVE shared the inspiring clip showing the efforts of a community that came together to save a building. While the clip was heart-warming, it was also sad to see the lack of infrastructure in this community.

“This is rock bottom.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The people of Mzansi share their views in the comment section

While the community did the most people of SA were furious at the fact that the fire truck had o water. Lives could have been lost due to this lack of infrastructure and planning, and it is not okay.

Take a look at some of the concerned comments:

Victor Igboekwe said:

“When Africans use all their power, money, education, etc to fight each other... Progress/improvements remains impossible.”

Thabang Molapo said:

“Wise move for water relay... Remember this thing carries only 5000ltr of water.. If there's no fire hydrant on the street there's nothing this people can do.. It's either they use neighbors swimming pools or they must request for back up fire engine that will do water relay depending on the distance that it must take to get the water to the truck that will be busy fighting the fire.... Good job lovely community ”

Oluwajuwon DG Fakky said:

“I laugh I would say African still lacking we are still sleeping.”

Community comes together to clean up after looting: #TaxiOwnersCleanUp

In other community hero news, Briefly News reported that in the aftermath of last year’s looting action, South Africans were banding together to help clean up our streets. One KZN taxi owner has headed to the streets of Durban CBD and together with a group of well-meaning volunteers has brought the street back to its old glory.

Heading online, Siyanda Calvin Ntenga shared the heartfelt post.

"Before and after pictures of today’s SANTACO-KZN, Durban Central Region taxi owners clean up campaign. It was great seeing the community come out in numbers to join. Let's rebuild our beautiful South Africa!!!" he captioned the post.

Source: Briefly News