Community Comes Together to Clean Up After Looting: #TaxiOwnersCleanUp

A KZN community has come together to help clean up the streets of Durban after the recent looting action

The taxi owner along with a few selfless volunteers made the street look almost brand new

Mzansi social media users were definitely encouraged by the do-it-yourself do-gooders and headed to the comments section to share their compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

In the aftermath of the recent looting action, South Africans are banding together to help clean up our streets. One KZN taxi owner has headed to the streets of Durban CBD and together with a group of well-meaning volunteers has brought the street back to its old glory.

These community members are cleaning the streets of KZN. Images: Siyanda Calvin Ntenga/Facebook

Source: Facebook

, Siyanda Calvin Ntenga shared the heartfelt post.

"Before and after pictures of today’s SANTACO-KZN, Durban Central Region taxi owners clean up campaign. It was great seeing the community come out in numbers to join. Let's rebuild our beautiful South Africa!!!" he captioned the post.

Social media users were definitely encouraged by the display of comradery. Many complimented the men and women for taking matters into their own hands and not waiting on the government to fix things.

Check out some of the comments below:

SunShine Andile Majola said:

"Leading from the front as always bro‼️ You’re an inspiration."

Lihle Lee Skylar Mntambo said:

"You always doing such great things. God bless you and the team."

Nkosingiphile WaseMgazini said:

"So proud of you bhuti ave humble awuziphakamisi."

Zinhle Yolanda said:

"Wow this is what I called Humanity....Siyabonga ma-Africa amahle."

Mandisa Zulu said:

"I think this should be an ongoing thing,liyaNgcola bo iTheku… really nice initiative."

Buhle Latha said:

"Somebody just lost a tender to clean the city. Big up to SANTACO."

Kyle Russouw said:

"Well done brother!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Taxi associations stand up to protect malls and stop looting

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that as looting, theft and destruction of property continue in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, taxi associations in Gauteng say they are prepared to protect malls and shopping centres against looting and destruction.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Tshwane has ordered all regional taxi associations to go out their numbers to protect the city's major malls, according to a report by News24.

Santaco chairperson Abner Tsebe stated that the taxi sector should act quickly and support the South African Police Services and some community members in their efforts to protect businesses against large-scale looting.

Tsebe added that Santaco has taken this stance in anticipation of the lootings in Johannesburg spreading to Tshwane. He also gave a stern warning to those who were planning to loot malls in the city.

"The leadership of the industry strongly warns those with intentions to loot to desist from any attempts as they will find the industry waiting,” said Tsebe.

Tsebe stated that the destruction of infrastructure and looting will only lead to the loss of jobs and in turn affect the taxi industry.

"It is, therefore, in our interests to stand against this form of outrageous thuggery. It must be noted that our efforts do not replace law enforcement or act in competition," added Tsebe.

Santaco was forced to halt operations in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday due to the province's continuous unrest.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za