Aww: Boity Shares Super Cute Snaps With Her "Bestie", SA Wish Him a Happy Bday

Boity has headed online to show her man, Anton Jeftha some much-deserved appreciation

Her boo or "bestie" as Boity cutely refers to him has just celebrated yet another year around the sun

Mzansi was definitely feeling the love and headed to the comments section to share their reactions

Boity Thulo has shut down the internet after sharing some saucy snaps with her bae, Anton Jeftha. The celeb made her post even cuter by constantly referring to her boo as "bestie" and wishing him a very happy birthday.

Boity Thulo has shut down the internet after sharing some saucy snaps with her bae. Images: @boity/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading to her Instagram account, Thulo shared this sweet message:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY BESTIE! May it be a day as stunning as your heart! And a glorious year ahead! You’re beyond worthy of all the incredible things that are coming your way!"

The pair have clearly shared some very beautiful memories together, on boat rides in the Mother City and catching private planes to who knows where.

Their lovely relationship had people feeling all sorts of good vibes. Many people wished Thulo's lucky man a happy birthday as well.

Check out some of the comments below:

precioustheplanner said:

"Happy birthday to your bestie."

somizi said:

"Can I be yo besties bestie?"

antonjeftha said this to his lady:

"Thank you so much baby...I mean Boity."

i.am.supreme.thulile said:

"But ya"ll look so gooood together."

seewt.111 said:

"October babies are the coolest."

nthabisengmathole said:

"Santhandi."

lesedi.maledu said:

"Jolang tuu!!!"

princeligos_worldwide said:

"HBD to the King."

symply_sanda said:

"Beautiful people."

Bujy Bikwa finally speaks up: "I have been crying the whole time"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Bujy has broken his silence on the bottle-throwing saga, coming out with a statement that tells his version of events. The former radio host has stated that Boity is not completely innocent and the fight was a two-way street. Bujy says he has tried to meet up with the celeb to resolve things but hasn't gotten a response.

After images and voice recordings from the brawl were released, more information has been uncovered about the infamous night. TimesLIVE interviewed the freshly released Bujy to hear his version of events. The podcaster claims he has maintained his silence because he has been shook by the incident.

Bikwa expressed that he felt remorseful about his actions and tried to reach out to Boity to take accountability for his doings but his efforts were in vain. He further elaborated on his feelings saying:

"It's not like I literally wanted to do something to Boity. I mean Boity ... like, why would I do that to her? ... I have been crying the whole time ... I want to relax but at the same time I want to be there for Boity. I need to make sure she's safe ... please make sure that she's fine. I am panicking, I can't even sleep ... I am not that person, I am not violent."

In a statement released on Instagram, Bujy expressed that he was deeply saddened to be labelled as an abuser considering he is an advocate against GBV. So he took the liberty to tell his side of what happened that night.

ZAlebs reports he threw the bottle out of frustration as Boity was pestering him. When retelling the events, Bujy said:

"I was verbally abused and told that my surname has no relation to who I am and because of that, that is why my career is going nowhere in terms of growth, in fact, "what is it that I do in the media industry because I am actually nothing."

Bujy further told TimesLIVE that a major influencing factor in the escalation of the fight was alcohol. He said:

"Everybody was drunk at that time. I literally lost my temper because I felt like she was so unfair to me, the stuff she was saying to me on that table. [But] I honestly shouldn't have done that."

Source: Briefly.co.za