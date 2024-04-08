Fishaways menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Fishaways is one of the franchises that understand and value the power of choice. From salads to crispy-fried snacks, the franchise offers meals to heighten your culinary experience. It also has a menu curated for individual and group settings, prompting questions about the Fishaways menu and prices in 2024.

Fishaways menu South Africa. Photo: @Fishaways (modified by author)

Established in December 2017, as of March 2024, Fishaways has 243 outlets across South Africa committed to standing out as a seafood restaurant. This article highlights the Fishaways menu and prices in 2024.

Fishaways menu and prices in 2024

If you are looking for an appropriate date location or a restaurant that is intentional about the means it sells, these details provide a guide of what to expect from the Fishaways franchise. These are the various options in the Fishaways South Africa menu for 2024:

Better for one

Better for one menu options. Photo: @Fishaways

Do they sell prawns at Fishaways? Fishaways is known for selling seafood, and prawns and calamari are among the dishes the franchise serves.

The better for one option is most people's favourite combo. It contains platters for one, hake, or rice. The three options are served alongside seafood, such as prawns or calamari. Depending on your preferences, these are the food options under the better for one section:

Menu item Price Hake and rice (small) R49.90 Hake and rice (medium) R74.90 Hake and rice (large) R99.90 Hake and chips (small) R59.90 Hake and chips (medium) R84.90 Hake and chips (large) R109.90 Small hake, rice, chips and coleslaw meal R66.90 Medium hake, rice, chips and coleslaw meal R86.90 Small hake, rice, chips, calamari strips and coleslaw R89.90 Medium hake, rice, chips, calamari strips and coleslaw R109.90 Medium hake, chips and 330ml no sugar can R99.90 Medium hake, chips and calamari R114.90 Medium hake, chips and pop prawns R114.90 Small hake, calamari strips, pop prawns, coleslaw, onion rings, rice and chips R139.90 Medium hake, calamari strips, pop prawns, coleslaw, onion rings, rice and chips R159.90

Fish on the bone

As the name highlights, the fish on bone category has the following menu items.

Menu item Price Large snoek and chips R79.90 Whole baby hake and chips R39.90

Crunchy meals

Fishaways crunchy menu items. Photo; @Fishaways (modified by author)

These crunchy meals are the perfect cheat meals, especially if you love crunchy meals. They range from veggie pops to combos with chips, hake, coleslaw and rice.

Menu item Price Crunchy veggie pops R29.90 Crunchy fish pops R39.90 Crunchy fish fingers and chips R59.90 Crunchy medium hake and chips R84.90 Crunchy sharing meal R199.90

Healthier for you

Fishaways greed and garden salads. Photo: @Fishaways (modified by author)

For the lovers of healthy dishes who are specific about the quantity of calories they consume in a meal, these are the meals with less than 500 calories. The meals comprise prawns, fresh hake and veggie rice. The rest are salads.

Menu item Price Garden salad R54.90 Greek salad R59.90 Hake salad R86.90 Prawn salad R89.90 Grilled hake meal R89.90

Variety boxes

If you love seafood but struggle to choose between prawns, calamari or hake, Fisaways has curated variety boxes to meet your needs. These boxes have the best seafood flavours in one serving. You can choose the options depending on your preference.

Menu item Price Small squiggly pops, hake and calamari box R89.90 Large squiggly pops, hake and calamari box R144.90 Small pop prawns, hake and calamari box R89.90 Large pop prawns, hake and calamari box R144.90

Better for sharing

Fishaways better for sharing menu items. Photo: @Fishaways (modified by author)

What is the good life meal at Fishaways? The good life meal comprises rice, hake, chips, calamari and coleslaw.

Good chips and fish always taste better when shared. Fishaways has curated platters to serve 2,3,4 or more people. The combos are a mix of Fishaways' best-selling seafood options.

Menu item Price Hake, chips, coleslaw and onion rings platter R159.90 Good life meal for 2 R169.90 Family meal R199.90 Hake and prawn platter R209.90 Platter for four R259.90 Family platter R309.90

Hot pots

Solo dining does not have to be boring with the hot pot dishes. The new spicy pot dishes provide the best opportunity to reel in spicy seafood. The portions include veggie pops, rice, calamari, hake and prawns. The veggie hot pot is the perfect menu item if you are off meat.

Menu item Price Veggie hot pot R39.90 Hake hot pot R59.90 Seafood hot pot R94.90 Hake hot pot for two R99.90 Seafood hot pot for two R169.90

Something extra

Fishaways onion rings, pop prawns and hake nuggets. Photo: @Fishaways (modified by author)

Fishaways does not limit how much you should eat. Turn your meal into a feast by topping it up with these delicious add-ons. The extras come in different sizes, the perfect addition to your platters.

Menu item Price Coleslaw (small) R10.90 Coleslaw (medium) R15.90 Onion rings (small) R16.90 Onion rings (medium) R26.90 Hake nuggets (small) R46.90 Hake nuggets (medium) R76.90 Pop prawns (small) R49.90 Pop prawns (medium) R84.90 Calamari strips (small) R49.90 Calamari strips (medium) R84.90 Squiggly pops (small) R52.90 Squiggly pops (medium) R89.90

Sauces and drinks

Apart from the main meal options, Fishaways sauces are the perfect addition to your meals as they guarantee to add some zest. These sauces are available and ideal for veggie dishes, salads and seafood meals.

Menu item Price Thousand island sauce R9.90 Creamy lemon sauce R9.90 Tartare sauce R9.90 Sweet chili sauce R9.90 Hot sauce R9.90

Drinks

These cool drinks are perfect for washing down the delicious Fishaway dishes. There are sugar-free options, and the drinks come in different sizes.

Menu item Price Water R15.90 Cappy R16.90 Appletiser R24.90 1.5 litre soda R29.90 500 ml soda R19.90

Better for one and for sharing

Time flies, and sometimes life is so demanding that you barely have time to whip up a quick meal. Such situations should not get in the way of eating tasty meals. Or maybe you want to treat yourself to a hearty meal. Regardless of your setting, these are the options to consider.

Better for one

Menu item Price Hake, Chips and Prawn meal R109.90 Hake pot meal R56.90 Spicy prawn pot R66.90

If you are specific about a meal enough to feed one person, these are the menu items and the Fishaways prices for 2024. There are limited options, although they are tasty.

Shared meals

Fishaways shared meals. Photo: @Fishaways (modified by author)

Menu item Price Good life meal for two R159.90 Trio family meal R189.90 Spicy seafood pot for two R159.90

Sharing is always the best way to show you care. Share these meals with your loved ones.

Healthy and tasty dinner meals

Menu item Price Grilled Hake meal R79.90 Prawn salad R79.90

If you are specific about watching what you eat, these are the two options on the menu so far.

Fishaways sushi menu

Is sushi your favourite treat dish, or have you wanted to try it? The Fishaways sushi menu in 2024 offers the opportunity to determine whether you are a chopstick expert. The menu comprises the freshest prawns, salmon, and seafood for you to enjoy.

If you cannot stand the taste of meat, there is a vegetarian sushi option made with avocado. Meanwhile, the sushi menu comprises the following items:

Fashion sandwiches

Maki

Prawn tempura

California roll

Salmon roses

Soy sauce

Wasabi

Ginger

Only a few Fishaways branches serve sushi. Therefore, before planning your date, crosscheck the Fishaways outlets serving sushi.

Alternatively, Fishaways provides the option to order sushi online, although this option is only available if your local outlet offers it.

Fishaways menu and prices 2024 specials

Fishaways menu specials for 2024. Photo: @Fishaways (modified by author)

Besides the menu options available throughout the year, there is a Fishaways menu special for offers and deals, and the summer deals are one of them. Imagine a meal comprising hake, chips and coleslaw for R49.90 only. These are the other options to enjoy in the specials category besides the platter on the Fishaways menu specials:

Menu item Price Hake, chips and coleslaw R49.90 Trio family meal R199.90 Additional onion rings R10.00

Besides the national promotions on the Fishaways menu specials in 2024, individual restaurants often run restaurant-specific deals. Information on these deals is available on Fishaway's social media pages.

How to order from Fishaways

Fishaways provides three options for ordering meals from the franchise. They are:

1. Ordering online

Ordering online entails finding a Fishaways near me. After selecting the restaurants, you will be directed to add Fishaways menu items to your cart and checkout. You will receive a call confirming your order and delivery details.

2. Via the app

Fishaways has an app available on Google Play Store and App Store. The app provides the Fishaways menu online and prices, making placing your order straightforward.

3. Physically at your nearest Fishaways restaurant

You can walk into your nearest Fishaways branch. Luckily, you can locate your nearest branch online.

For further inquiries, comments and complaints, contact the Fishaways team through these communication channels:

Email: info@fishaways.co.za

info@fishaways.co.za Phone: 0861 347 429

These details about the Fishaways menu and prices in South Africa debunk the meals the franchise offers and their prices. They cater to diverse tastebuds, and their quantities serve groups or individuals. The franchise has also factored in convenience by providing three modes of ordering.

