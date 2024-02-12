What happened to Keyona Griffin? All you should know about her death

When Keyona Griffin woke up on 13 March 2019, little did she know that her life was going to take a tragic turn when her bubbly, youthful existence was cut short in a dreadful family massacre. Her story is one of bravery and despair, marked by a distressing 911 call that failed to save her life.

Derrell Brown, the main suspect in the massacre that took the lives of two women, has been on the run since Keyona Griffin's death news broke out. The story has become even more gruesome for the late Keyona's family.

Keyona's profile summary and bio

Full name Keyona Griffin Gender Female Date of birth 8 March 1994 Date of death 13 March 2019 Age at death 25 years old Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth United States of America Residence at death Michigan, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Ongah Griffin Father Johnny Griffin Siblings Sanford Cummings II

Keyona Griffin's story

Born on 13 March 1994 in the United States of America, Keyona was described as a faithful partner to anyone she deemed family. As such, the circumstances around her demise were more painful for those who knew her personally.

What happened to Keyona Griffin?

The gruesome incident that took her life occurred at 553 Sheldon Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Keyona's aunt, Cherletta Baber-Bay, and her boyfriend, Derrell Demon Brown, resided there with some members of the former's family.

On the fateful day, Keyona's 911 call reporting the ongoing crime scene involving her aunt could have saved her. Still, despite the situational urgency, the response from the Grand Rapids Police has been a subject of controversy.

Three police officers got to the scene in less than 10 minutes after Keyona's distress call. In a video from the body cam of the attending officers, Keyona Griffin's dispatcher was seen knocking on the door, but nobody responded.

The police officers left the premises without further investigation. Two hours later, Keyona Griffin's brother, Sanford Cummings II, called again to notify the emergency service of the murder scene, leading to the discovery of Keyona's lifeless body.

How did Keyona die?

Keyona Griffin's autopsy unveiled she was shot four times. Her dead body was found in the upper part of the house.

Her aunt, Cherletta, was discovered in her room, fatally shot in the back of her head with her ears still plugged with earphones connected to an iPad that was playing.

Who killed Keyona Griffin?

The prime suspect was identified as Derrell Demon Brown, also known as Jay and Cherletta's boyfriend. Investigations revealed a troubling history for Brown, including imprisonment for failure to pay child support and a 2005 assault on his ex-partner.

Was Derrell Demon Brown found?

He remains at large. But to intensify the search, the Grand Rapids Police Department declared him one of the country's 15 most wanted criminals in July 2021. A reward of $25,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

Despite the nationwide manhunt, Derrell Demon Brown's update from the U.S. Marshals revealed that he may have left Michigan and could be hiding in states like Georgia, Arizona, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Controversy surrounding the police response

The response of the Grand Rapids Police to Keyona's distress call has sparked public outrage and raised questions about potential racial bias. This was because, upon arrival, the officers failed to access the apartment, leaving Keyona vulnerable.

In hindsight, police officials acknowledged that a more urgent response might have altered the tragic outcome. Sanford Cummings Sr., Keyona's godfather, expressed disappointment, stating:

At 1 o'clock, you get another call to the same house, and you come here, and you got to bring my family out in body bags because you didn't care at 10 o'clock."

Legacy and unanswered questions about Keyona Griffin's death

Keyona Griffin's story has become a symbol of a life cut short by violence and a questionable response from law enforcement. Her attempt to seek help through the 911 call echoes in the minds of those who remember her bold step.

A question that everyone seems to have overlooked in this case is how the relationship between Derrell and Keyona's aunt went sour to the extent of ending in the gruesome murder of the woman in the union.

Following Keyona Griffin's funeral, a tragic fire in July 2020 claimed the lives of Jaqueline Baber-Bey and her grandson, Emareyon Cummings, with smoke inhalation as the cause. Candles from a vigil for Keyona and Cherletta sparked the blaze, compounding the family's profound sorrow after the previous murders.

A report from Capt. Paul Mason of the Grand Rapids Fire Department said candles placed on the front porch during a vigil for Keyona and Cherletta caused the fire. He had this to say:

The first arriving crew found a heavy volume of fire on the front of the house. There was no one standing out front, yet there were cars in the driveway. So it's a bad sign right from the start.

Reflecting on the demise of Keyona Griffin, it is hard not to be fixated on the subject of life and the unpredictability of every moment in a human's existence. The unresolved nature of this case reminds everyone of the challenges victims and their families face when seeking closure and accountability in the aftermath of such brutal crimes.

