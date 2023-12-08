Everything about Crosby Reid, Andy Reid's eldest daughter

Over seven billion people on earth compete for every resource known to man. However, a few often manage to get all of their essential needs and reach the top of Abraham Maslow's triangle, where emotional needs are catered to through their societal status. Crosby Reid, Andy Reid's eldest daughter, is one such person.

Crosby's father, Andy Reid, on the sidelines singing the national anthem at MetLife Stadium. Photo: Kevin Sabitus (modified by author)

Crosby Reid is best known as the daughter of famous and award-winning National Football League coach, Andy Reid. Although she mostly comes into the media because of her father's achievements, she has managed a couple of eye-catching moments for herself in her chosen career and personal life.

Crosby Reid's profile summary

Full name Crosby Lea Naylor (neé Reid) Gender Female Date of birth 17 March 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Louisiana, United States of America Current residence Overland Park, Kansas City, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Tammy Reid Father Andrew Reid Siblings Garrett, Brit, Drew Ann, Spenser Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Christopher David Naylor Children Three

What is Crosby Reid's age?

She celebrated her 35th birthday on 17 March 2023. She is the eldest daughter of her parents and was born in Louisiana, United States of America. This makes her an American by birth while being caucasian in terms of ethnicity.

What does Andy Reid's daughter do?

She is mainly known for being a songwriter and musician who prefers to sing based on her faith. She popularly sang the national anthem in December 2019 during a college football showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Unlike her father and his older brothers, who were active sports lovers, there is no such thing as a Crosby Reid stats for the National Football League.

Crosby Reid's personal and family life

Christopher David Naylor was Crosby Reid's husband. But then, they went their separate ways. Crosby Reid's wedding was reportedly a private ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

Andy Reid looked on from the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo: Perry Knotts

Before they parted ways, the union had produced three children. The mother was granted custody of the children, and they all live in Overland Park in Kansas City.

Who are Crosby Reid's parents?

Crosby's father is Andrew. And who is Andy Reid's wife? She is Tammy Reid. They have been married for over forty years. The couple became acquainted at Brigham Young University in Utah, where they were students around the 1980s. Tammy majored in physics while Andy studied Physical Education, simultaneously playing college football.

The duo bonded in Andy's territory when Tammy, interested in tennis, attended a fundamental tennis class where her future husband was also a student. They kicked it off and fell in love, challenging each other to racquetball and badminton.

They began dating in 1980 and were officially married about a year later, on 8 August 1981. Andy had to change his faith to Mormonism from Lutheranism at the request of his father-in-law as a precondition to marrying Tammy.

Crosby Reid's siblings

Crosby has four siblings: two younger ones, Drew Ann and Spencer, and two older ones, Garrett and Brit. But unfortunately, Garrett is late.

Garrett Reid's cause of death was due to an accidental hard substance overuse. He was found dead in his dorm room on 5 August 2012 at Lehigh University in Easton, where he was assisting the team's strength and conditioning coach during training camp.

The late Andy's son had allegedly been battling addiction for a while and suffered from a relapse. He had also been sentenced to more than one year in prison in 2007 for crashing into and injuring another driver while overspeeding.

Does Andy Reid have grandchildren?

The current coach of Kansas City as Chiefs is a proud grandfather. From his children come 12 grandchildren, including Blake, Brigitte, Canyon, Ford, Garrett, Levi, Maverick, Reid, Ryker, Rylen, Saylor, and Somers.

Crosby's parents, Andy and Tammy, after Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo: Cooper Neill

Crosby Reid's net worth

The singer-songwriter's net worth is still being determined. But then, her father's estimated net worth is $30 million, thanks to his coaching career, which currently gives him an annual salary of $7.5 million.

Crosby Reid may have a famous father, but she prefers to lead a private life away from the shutters of paparazzi cameras. She focuses on raising her three children after her divorce from Christopher David Naylor. She revealed during a rare interview that her children were all diagnosed as being autistic.

