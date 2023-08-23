Global site navigation

100+ most valuable sports franchises in the world (2023)
Top 10

by  Alice Wabwile

Sports teams are some of the highest money-making franchises in the world. They get revenue from TV deals, merchandising and licensing, advertising, and corporate sponsorships. A team's total value is determined by factors like the type of sport, the market, the brand, and the arena. Below are the world's most valuable sports franchises in 2023.

Kendric Davis of the Golden State Warriors, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, New York Yankees player, and Dallas Cowboys players (left to right).
A collage showcasing the most valuable sports teams. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/David Rosenblum/ Quinn Harris/Bart Young on Getty Images (modified by author)
The NFL continues its dominance as the richest sports league in the world, with the league's Dallas Cowboys holding the top position since 2016. The New York Yankees are the MLB's wealthiest team, while the Golden State Warriors take the lead in the NBA. Real Madrid moved past Manchester United to become the wealthiest soccer team in the world in 2023.

Most valuable sports franchises in the world

The following are the top 100 most valuable sports teams in the world in 2023. The values are sourced from Forbes' lists and Sportico's The Business of Sports valuations.

No FranchiseLeague OwnerValue
1Dallas CowboysNFLJerry Jones$9.2 billion
2Golden State WarriorsNBAJoe Lacob and Peter Guber$7.56 billion
3New York YankeesMLBSteinbrenner family$7.1 billion
4New York GiantsNFLJohn Mara and Steven Tisch$7.04 billion
5Los Angeles RamsNFLE. Stanley Kroenke$6.94 billion
6New England PatriotsNFLRobert Kraft$6.7 billion
7New York KnicksNBAMadison Square Garden Sports $6.58 billion
8Los Angeles Lakers NBAJerry Buss Family Trusts, Mark Walter and Todd Boehly$6.44 billion
9San Francisco 49ersNFLDenise DeBartolo York and John York$6.15 billion
10New York JetsNFLJohnson family$6.11 billion
11Real MadridLa LigaClub members$6.07 billion
12Washington CommandersNFLJosh Harris$6.05 billion
13Chicago BearsNFLMcCaskey family$6 billion
13Manchester UnitedEPLGlazer family$6 billion
15Philadelphia EaglesNFLJeffery Lurie$5.95 billion
16Las Vegas RaidersNFLMark Davis$5.77 billion
17BarcelonaLa LigaClub members$5.51 billion
18Houston Texans NFLJanice McNair$5.35 billion
19LiverpoolEPLJohn Henry and Thomas Werner$5.29 billion
20Los Angeles DodgersMLBGuggenheim Baseball Management$5.24 billion
20Miami DolphinsNFLStephen Ross$5.24 billion
22Boston Red SoxMLBJohn Henry and Thomas Werner$5.21 billion
23Atlanta FalconsNFLArthur Blank$5.15 billion
24Manchester CityEPLSheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan$4.99 billion
25Denver BroncosNFLRob Walton$4.87 billion
26Bayern MunichBundesliga Club members $4.86 billion
27Seattle SeahawksNFLPaul G. Allen Trust$4.82 billion
28Pittsburgh SteelersNFLDaniel Rooney Trust Arthur Rooney II$4.8 billion
29Green Bay PackersNFLShareholders$4.75 billion

NFL logo on football
The NFL is the most valuable league in the world. Photo: Nic Antaya
No FranchiseLeague OwnerValue
30Chicago CubsMLBRicketts family$4.69 billion
31Los Angeles ChargersNFLDean Spanos$4.63 billion
32Kansas City ChiefsNFLHunt family$4.52 billion
33Minnesota VikingsNFLZygmunt Wilf$4.43 billion
34Tennessee TitansNFLAmy Adams Strunk$4.37 billion
35Carolina PanthersNFLDavid Tepper$4.27 billion
36Baltimore RavensNFLStephen Bisciotti$4.24 billion
37Paris Saint-GermainLigue 1Qatar Sports Investment$4.21 billion
37Indianapolis ColtsNFLJames Irsay$4.21 billion
39Cleveland BrownsNFLDee and Jimmy Haslam$4.2 billion
40New Orleans SaintsNFLGayle Benson$4.19 billion
41Arizona CardinalsNFLMichael Bidwill$4.17 billion
42Tampa Bay BuccaneersNFLGlazer family$4.15 billion
43Buffalo BillsNFLTerry and Kim Pegula$4.13 billion
44Detroit LionsNFLSheila Firestone Ford Hamp$4.1 billion
45Chicago BullsNBAJerry Reinsdorf$4.09 billion
46Jacksonville JaguarsNFLShahid Khan$4.04 billion
47Cincinnati BengalsNFLMike Brown$4 billion
47Boston CelticsNBAWycliffe Grousbeck, Irving Grousbeck, Stephen Pagliuca and Robert Epstein$4 billion
49FerrariFormula 1 Ferrari$3.9 billion
50Brooklyn NetsNBAJoseph Tsai$3.86 billion
51San Francisco GiantsMLBGreg E. Johnson, Charles B. Johnson $3.81 billion
52MercedesFormula 1Mercedes$3.8 billion
53Los Angeles ClippersNBASteve Ballmer$3.73 billion
54Toronto RaptorsNBABell Canada, Rogers Communications, and Larry Tanenbaum$3.34 billion
55Houston RocketsNBATilman Fertitta$3.3 billion
56Dallas MavericksNBAMark Cuban$3.26 billion
57Philadelphia 76ers NBAJoshua Harris and David Blitzer$3.21 billion
58Miami HeatNBAMicky Arison$3.2 billion

EPL logo along NBC Sports logo
The EPL is the richest league outside of the United States. Photo: Nic Antaya
NoFranchiseLeagueOwnerValue
59ChelseaEPLTodd Boehly and Clearlake Capital$3.1 billion
60Phoenix SunsNBARobert Sarver$3 billion
61New York MetsMLBSteven and Alexandra Cohen$2.82 billion
62Tottenham HotspurEPLENIC Sports Inc$2.8 billion
63Atlanta BravesMLBLiberty Media$2.75 billion
64Washington WizardsNBATed Leonsis$2.7 billion
65Red Bull RacingFormula 1Red Bull$2.6 billion
66Houston AstrosMLBJim Crane$2.58 billion
67Philadelphia PhilliesMLBMiddleton family and Buck family$2.46 billion
68Los Angeles AngelsMLBArturo Moreno $2.45 billion
69St. Louis CardinalsMLBWilliam DeWitt Jr$2.44 billion
70Milwaukee BucksNBAWes Edens and Marc Lasry$2.43 billion
71Sacramento KingsNBAVivek Ranadive$2.32 billion
72Portland Trailblazers NBAPaul G. Allen Trust$2.29 billion
73ArsenalEPLKroenke Sports & Entertainment$2.26 billion
74Texas RangersMLBRay Davis$2.22 billion
75Seattle MarinersMLBJohn Stanton and Chris Larson$2.2 billion
75McLarenFormula 1McLaren$2.2 billion
77Atlanta HawksNBATony Ressler$2.19 billion
78Washington NationalsMLBLerner family$2.18 billion
79JuventusSerie AAgnelli family$2.16 billion
79San Antonio SpursNBAPeter J. Holt and Sixth Street Partners$2.16 billion
81Utah JazzNBARyan and Ashley Smith$2.15 billion
82Denver NuggetsNBAE. Stanley Kroenke $2.13 billion
83Toronto Blue JaysMLBRogers Communications$2.1 billion
84Chicago White SoxMLBJerry Reinsdorf$2.05 billion
85Indiana PacersNBAHerbert Simon and Stephen Simon$2.02 billion
86Cleveland CavaliersNBADan Gilbert$1.95 billion
87Borussia DortmundBundesligaBorussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA$1.93 billion

Basketball next to an NBA logo
The Golden State Warriors are the most valuable team in the NBA in 2023. Photo: Ethan Miller
No FranchiseLeague OwnerValue
88Orlando MagicNBADeVos family$1.91 billion
89Detroit PistonsNBATom Gores$1.82 billion
90Charlotte HornetsNBAMichael Jordan$1.77 billion
91San Diego PadresMLBPeter Seidler$1.75 billion
92Oklahoma City ThunderNBAClayton Bennett, George Kaiser,The Aubrey McClendon estate$1.75 billion
93Baltimore OriolesMLBPeter Angelos$1.7 billion
93Minnesota Timberwolves NBAGlen Taylor, Marc Lore, and Alex Rodriguez$1.7 billion
95Memphis GrizzliesNBARobert Pera$1.67 billion
96New Orleans PelicansNBAGayle Benson$1.63 billion
97Milwaukee BrewersMLBMark Attanasio$1.6 billion
98Atletico MadridLa LigaMiguel Angel Gil Marin$1.54 billion
99Colorado RockiesMLBCharles Monfort and Richard Monfort$1.475 billion
100Detroit TigersMLBIlitch family$1.45 billion
101AC MilanSerie A RedBird Capital$1.4 billion
101AlpineFormula 1 Alpine$1.4 billion
103Minnesota TwinsMLBPohlad family$1.39 billion
104Arizona DiamondbacksMLBKen Kendricks$1.38 billion
105Aston MartinFormula 1Aston Martin$1.375 billion
106Pittsburgh PiratesMLBNutting family$1.32 billion
107Cleveland GuardiansMLBPaul Dolan and David Blitzer$1.3 billion
108Tampa Bay RaysMLBStuart Sternberg$1.25 billion
109Kansas City RoyalsMLBJohn Sherman$1.2 billion
110Cincinnati RedsMLBRobert Castellini$1.19 billion

What is the most valuable franchise in sports?

The Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League is the richest sports franchise in 2023, with an estimated worth of $9.2 billion. Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association follow in second place with an estimated net worth of $7.56 billion.

What is the most valuable team in the MLB?

The New York Yankees is the highest-value sports team in Major League Baseball, with an estimated worth of $7.1 billion in 2023. The team is owned by the Steinbrenner family.

Who is the richest team in the EPL?

Manchester United is Forbes' most valuable sports team in the English Premier League, with an estimated worth of $6 billion in 2023. The Glazer family-owned club is the second most valuable soccer team behind Real Madrid, who have an estimated value of $6.07 billion.

How much is PSG worth on Forbes 2023?

Paris Saint-Germain of the French Ligue 1 is worth $4.212 billion in 2023. The club is owned by Qatar Sports Investments.

What sports franchise sold for the most?

The Washington Commanders of the National Football League were sold for $6.05 billion in July 2023, becoming the world's most expensive sports franchise. The record was previously held by the Denver Broncos, who were sold for $4.65 billion in 2022.

What is the most successful Premier League team of all time?

Manchester United is the most successful EPL club of all time, with 20 Premier League titles as of 2023. They are followed in second place by Liverpool, who have 19 titles.

Has anyone won the Premier League without losing?

Arsenal was crowned the 2003/04 season EPL champions without a single defeat. They finished the season with 26 wins and 12 draws in 38 games, which earned them the moniker, The Invincibles.

Dallas Cowboys jersey
Dallas Cowboys of the NFL is the most valuable team in the world. Photo: Icon Sportswire
The most valuable sports franchises in the world are in North American leagues, including the NFL, MLB, and the NBA. Outside of the United States is the English Premier League, but they are still far behind in net worth.

READ ALSO: Richest NFL player 2023: Top 60 highest-paid players and their net worth

Briefly.co.za published a list of the highest-earning NFL athletes. National Football League players are some of the highest-paid sportspeople in the world, with some of the most valuable players earning average salaries of over $40 million.

The NFL is the world's most valuable sports league. Most of the league's highest-paid players are quarterbacks for the league's largest teams.

