100+ most valuable sports franchises in the world (2023)
Sports teams are some of the highest money-making franchises in the world. They get revenue from TV deals, merchandising and licensing, advertising, and corporate sponsorships. A team's total value is determined by factors like the type of sport, the market, the brand, and the arena. Below are the world's most valuable sports franchises in 2023.
The NFL continues its dominance as the richest sports league in the world, with the league's Dallas Cowboys holding the top position since 2016. The New York Yankees are the MLB's wealthiest team, while the Golden State Warriors take the lead in the NBA. Real Madrid moved past Manchester United to become the wealthiest soccer team in the world in 2023.
Most valuable sports franchises in the world
The following are the top 100 most valuable sports teams in the world in 2023. The values are sourced from Forbes' lists and Sportico's The Business of Sports valuations.
|No
|Franchise
|League
|Owner
|Value
|1
|Dallas Cowboys
|NFL
|Jerry Jones
|$9.2 billion
|2
|Golden State Warriors
|NBA
|Joe Lacob and Peter Guber
|$7.56 billion
|3
|New York Yankees
|MLB
|Steinbrenner family
|$7.1 billion
|4
|New York Giants
|NFL
|John Mara and Steven Tisch
|$7.04 billion
|5
|Los Angeles Rams
|NFL
|E. Stanley Kroenke
|$6.94 billion
|6
|New England Patriots
|NFL
|Robert Kraft
|$6.7 billion
|7
|New York Knicks
|NBA
|Madison Square Garden Sports
|$6.58 billion
|8
|Los Angeles Lakers
|NBA
|Jerry Buss Family Trusts, Mark Walter and Todd Boehly
|$6.44 billion
|9
|San Francisco 49ers
|NFL
|Denise DeBartolo York and John York
|$6.15 billion
|10
|New York Jets
|NFL
|Johnson family
|$6.11 billion
|11
|Real Madrid
|La Liga
|Club members
|$6.07 billion
|12
|Washington Commanders
|NFL
|Josh Harris
|$6.05 billion
|13
|Chicago Bears
|NFL
|McCaskey family
|$6 billion
|13
|Manchester United
|EPL
|Glazer family
|$6 billion
|15
|Philadelphia Eagles
|NFL
|Jeffery Lurie
|$5.95 billion
|16
|Las Vegas Raiders
|NFL
|Mark Davis
|$5.77 billion
|17
|Barcelona
|La Liga
|Club members
|$5.51 billion
|18
|Houston Texans
|NFL
|Janice McNair
|$5.35 billion
|19
|Liverpool
|EPL
|John Henry and Thomas Werner
|$5.29 billion
|20
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|MLB
|Guggenheim Baseball Management
|$5.24 billion
|20
|Miami Dolphins
|NFL
|Stephen Ross
|$5.24 billion
|22
|Boston Red Sox
|MLB
|John Henry and Thomas Werner
|$5.21 billion
|23
|Atlanta Falcons
|NFL
|Arthur Blank
|$5.15 billion
|24
|Manchester City
|EPL
|Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan
|$4.99 billion
|25
|Denver Broncos
|NFL
|Rob Walton
|$4.87 billion
|26
|Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Club members
|$4.86 billion
|27
|Seattle Seahawks
|NFL
|Paul G. Allen Trust
|$4.82 billion
|28
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|NFL
|Daniel Rooney Trust Arthur Rooney II
|$4.8 billion
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|NFL
|Shareholders
|$4.75 billion
|30
|Chicago Cubs
|MLB
|Ricketts family
|$4.69 billion
|31
|Los Angeles Chargers
|NFL
|Dean Spanos
|$4.63 billion
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs
|NFL
|Hunt family
|$4.52 billion
|33
|Minnesota Vikings
|NFL
|Zygmunt Wilf
|$4.43 billion
|34
|Tennessee Titans
|NFL
|Amy Adams Strunk
|$4.37 billion
|35
|Carolina Panthers
|NFL
|David Tepper
|$4.27 billion
|36
|Baltimore Ravens
|NFL
|Stephen Bisciotti
|$4.24 billion
|37
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Ligue 1
|Qatar Sports Investment
|$4.21 billion
|37
|Indianapolis Colts
|NFL
|James Irsay
|$4.21 billion
|39
|Cleveland Browns
|NFL
|Dee and Jimmy Haslam
|$4.2 billion
|40
|New Orleans Saints
|NFL
|Gayle Benson
|$4.19 billion
|41
|Arizona Cardinals
|NFL
|Michael Bidwill
|$4.17 billion
|42
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|NFL
|Glazer family
|$4.15 billion
|43
|Buffalo Bills
|NFL
|Terry and Kim Pegula
|$4.13 billion
|44
|Detroit Lions
|NFL
|Sheila Firestone Ford Hamp
|$4.1 billion
|45
|Chicago Bulls
|NBA
|Jerry Reinsdorf
|$4.09 billion
|46
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|NFL
|Shahid Khan
|$4.04 billion
|47
|Cincinnati Bengals
|NFL
|Mike Brown
|$4 billion
|47
|Boston Celtics
|NBA
|Wycliffe Grousbeck, Irving Grousbeck, Stephen Pagliuca and Robert Epstein
|$4 billion
|49
|Ferrari
|Formula 1
|Ferrari
|$3.9 billion
|50
|Brooklyn Nets
|NBA
|Joseph Tsai
|$3.86 billion
|51
|San Francisco Giants
|MLB
|Greg E. Johnson, Charles B. Johnson
|$3.81 billion
|52
|Mercedes
|Formula 1
|Mercedes
|$3.8 billion
|53
|Los Angeles Clippers
|NBA
|Steve Ballmer
|$3.73 billion
|54
|Toronto Raptors
|NBA
|Bell Canada, Rogers Communications, and Larry Tanenbaum
|$3.34 billion
|55
|Houston Rockets
|NBA
|Tilman Fertitta
|$3.3 billion
|56
|Dallas Mavericks
|NBA
|Mark Cuban
|$3.26 billion
|57
|Philadelphia 76ers
|NBA
|Joshua Harris and David Blitzer
|$3.21 billion
|58
|Miami Heat
|NBA
|Micky Arison
|$3.2 billion
|59
|Chelsea
|EPL
|Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital
|$3.1 billion
|60
|Phoenix Suns
|NBA
|Robert Sarver
|$3 billion
|61
|New York Mets
|MLB
|Steven and Alexandra Cohen
|$2.82 billion
|62
|Tottenham Hotspur
|EPL
|ENIC Sports Inc
|$2.8 billion
|63
|Atlanta Braves
|MLB
|Liberty Media
|$2.75 billion
|64
|Washington Wizards
|NBA
|Ted Leonsis
|$2.7 billion
|65
|Red Bull Racing
|Formula 1
|Red Bull
|$2.6 billion
|66
|Houston Astros
|MLB
|Jim Crane
|$2.58 billion
|67
|Philadelphia Phillies
|MLB
|Middleton family and Buck family
|$2.46 billion
|68
|Los Angeles Angels
|MLB
|Arturo Moreno
|$2.45 billion
|69
|St. Louis Cardinals
|MLB
|William DeWitt Jr
|$2.44 billion
|70
|Milwaukee Bucks
|NBA
|Wes Edens and Marc Lasry
|$2.43 billion
|71
|Sacramento Kings
|NBA
|Vivek Ranadive
|$2.32 billion
|72
|Portland Trailblazers
|NBA
|Paul G. Allen Trust
|$2.29 billion
|73
|Arsenal
|EPL
|Kroenke Sports & Entertainment
|$2.26 billion
|74
|Texas Rangers
|MLB
|Ray Davis
|$2.22 billion
|75
|Seattle Mariners
|MLB
|John Stanton and Chris Larson
|$2.2 billion
|75
|McLaren
|Formula 1
|McLaren
|$2.2 billion
|77
|Atlanta Hawks
|NBA
|Tony Ressler
|$2.19 billion
|78
|Washington Nationals
|MLB
|Lerner family
|$2.18 billion
|79
|Juventus
|Serie A
|Agnelli family
|$2.16 billion
|79
|San Antonio Spurs
|NBA
|Peter J. Holt and Sixth Street Partners
|$2.16 billion
|81
|Utah Jazz
|NBA
|Ryan and Ashley Smith
|$2.15 billion
|82
|Denver Nuggets
|NBA
|E. Stanley Kroenke
|$2.13 billion
|83
|Toronto Blue Jays
|MLB
|Rogers Communications
|$2.1 billion
|84
|Chicago White Sox
|MLB
|Jerry Reinsdorf
|$2.05 billion
|85
|Indiana Pacers
|NBA
|Herbert Simon and Stephen Simon
|$2.02 billion
|86
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|NBA
|Dan Gilbert
|$1.95 billion
|87
|Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA
|$1.93 billion
|88
|Orlando Magic
|NBA
|DeVos family
|$1.91 billion
|89
|Detroit Pistons
|NBA
|Tom Gores
|$1.82 billion
|90
|Charlotte Hornets
|NBA
|Michael Jordan
|$1.77 billion
|91
|San Diego Padres
|MLB
|Peter Seidler
|$1.75 billion
|92
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|NBA
|Clayton Bennett, George Kaiser,The Aubrey McClendon estate
|$1.75 billion
|93
|Baltimore Orioles
|MLB
|Peter Angelos
|$1.7 billion
|93
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|NBA
|Glen Taylor, Marc Lore, and Alex Rodriguez
|$1.7 billion
|95
|Memphis Grizzlies
|NBA
|Robert Pera
|$1.67 billion
|96
|New Orleans Pelicans
|NBA
|Gayle Benson
|$1.63 billion
|97
|Milwaukee Brewers
|MLB
|Mark Attanasio
|$1.6 billion
|98
|Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|Miguel Angel Gil Marin
|$1.54 billion
|99
|Colorado Rockies
|MLB
|Charles Monfort and Richard Monfort
|$1.475 billion
|100
|Detroit Tigers
|MLB
|Ilitch family
|$1.45 billion
|101
|AC Milan
|Serie A
|RedBird Capital
|$1.4 billion
|101
|Alpine
|Formula 1
|Alpine
|$1.4 billion
|103
|Minnesota Twins
|MLB
|Pohlad family
|$1.39 billion
|104
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|MLB
|Ken Kendricks
|$1.38 billion
|105
|Aston Martin
|Formula 1
|Aston Martin
|$1.375 billion
|106
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|MLB
|Nutting family
|$1.32 billion
|107
|Cleveland Guardians
|MLB
|Paul Dolan and David Blitzer
|$1.3 billion
|108
|Tampa Bay Rays
|MLB
|Stuart Sternberg
|$1.25 billion
|109
|Kansas City Royals
|MLB
|John Sherman
|$1.2 billion
|110
|Cincinnati Reds
|MLB
|Robert Castellini
|$1.19 billion
What is the most valuable franchise in sports?
The Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League is the richest sports franchise in 2023, with an estimated worth of $9.2 billion. Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association follow in second place with an estimated net worth of $7.56 billion.
What is the most valuable team in the MLB?
The New York Yankees is the highest-value sports team in Major League Baseball, with an estimated worth of $7.1 billion in 2023. The team is owned by the Steinbrenner family.
Who is the richest team in the EPL?
Manchester United is Forbes' most valuable sports team in the English Premier League, with an estimated worth of $6 billion in 2023. The Glazer family-owned club is the second most valuable soccer team behind Real Madrid, who have an estimated value of $6.07 billion.
How much is PSG worth on Forbes 2023?
Paris Saint-Germain of the French Ligue 1 is worth $4.212 billion in 2023. The club is owned by Qatar Sports Investments.
What sports franchise sold for the most?
The Washington Commanders of the National Football League were sold for $6.05 billion in July 2023, becoming the world's most expensive sports franchise. The record was previously held by the Denver Broncos, who were sold for $4.65 billion in 2022.
What is the most successful Premier League team of all time?
Manchester United is the most successful EPL club of all time, with 20 Premier League titles as of 2023. They are followed in second place by Liverpool, who have 19 titles.
Has anyone won the Premier League without losing?
Arsenal was crowned the 2003/04 season EPL champions without a single defeat. They finished the season with 26 wins and 12 draws in 38 games, which earned them the moniker, The Invincibles.
The most valuable sports franchises in the world are in North American leagues, including the NFL, MLB, and the NBA. Outside of the United States is the English Premier League, but they are still far behind in net worth.
