Who are Shark Tank's cast? Names, pictures, children, net worth
The Shark Tank show, which premiered on ABC on 9 August 2009, is an American reality TV series focusing on investment into feasible and lucrative business ideas. The Shark Tank's cast is a panel of investors, dubbed "sharks," who make investment decisions when entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas.
The Shark Tank allows aspiring entrepreneurs globally to pitch their business models to a panel of investors and persuade them to invest money in their idea. A set of multi-millionaire tycoons make up the panel and analyse the contestants' business ideas. Who makes the panel, and what is worth knowing about them?
Who are the 7 sharks in Shark Tank?
Among them are four main casts that have been in the show since its inception: Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary. Their details are discussed below:
1. Kevin O'Leary
- Full name: Terence Thomas Kevin O'Leary
- Date of birth: 9 July 1954
- Age: 68 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Mont Real, Quebec, Canada
- Profession: Businessman, journalist, TV personality
- Net worth: $400 million
Kevin O'Leary could pass as the most successful Shark Tank member, having participated in almost all the show's episodes. He was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada but also holds citizenship in the United Arab Emirates and Ireland.
The Canadian investor is married to Linda O'Leary. They have two children: Trevor O'Leary, an engineer at Tesla, and Savanna, a New York-based filmmaker and producer. He is worth $400 million.
2. Mark Cuban
- Full name: Mark Cuban
- Date of birth: 31 July 1958
- Age: 64 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Businessman, film producer, investor, philanthropist, television personality, writer
- Net worth: $5.1 billion
Who is the most successful Shark Tank member? Mark Cuban is one of the group's most successful sharks. He was listed in Forbes 400 in 2020. His net worth is estimated to be $5.1 billion. The American billionaire investor's wife is Tiffany Stewart. The names of Mark Cuban's daughters and son are Alexis Sofia, Alyssa, and Jake, respectively.
3. Robert Herjavec
- Full name: Robert Herjavec
- Date of birth: 14 September 1962
- Age: 60 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Varaždin, SR Croatia, SFR Yugoslavia
- Nationality/citizenship: Croatian/Canadian
- Profession: businessman, investor, and television personality.
- Net worth: $300 million
Robert Herjavec was born in Yugoslavia (present-day Croatia). Before venturing into business, he worked as a film assistant for some years and founded BRAK Systems and the Herjavec Group.
The entrepreneur has married twice, first to Diane Piese, until 2016 and currently to Kym Johnson. He has five children: Caprice, Skye, Brendan, Hudson and Haven. His net worth is estimated to be $300 million.
4. Lori Greiner
- Full name: Lori Greiner
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
- Nationality: American
- Spouse: Dan Greiner
- Profession: Television personality, inventor, entrepreneur
- Net worth: $150 million
Lori Greiner is an American inventor and entrepreneur. She is the main cast of the Clever and Unique Creations show. She holds over a hundred patents for her numerous inventions, earning her the name Queen of QVC. Her spouse is Dan Greiner and they have no reported children. Laurie Greiner's net worth, according to reports, is allegedly $150 million.
5. Daymond John
- Full name: Daymond Garfield John
- Date of birth: 23 February 1969
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: New York City, United States
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Businessman, investor, television personality, author
- Net worth: $350 million
Daymond John is an American entrepreneur, investor, and television personality. Who are the 5 Shark Tank? He is one of the five main cast in the Shark Tank television show. Daymond is the founder, president, and CEO of FUBU as well as the founder of The Shark Group.
In 2018 John married Heather Taras, his second wife. They have a daughter named Minka Jagger. He has two daughters from his first marriage, named Yasmeen and Destiny. How much is Damon worth on Shark Tank? His net worth allegedly stands at $350 million.
6. Barbara Corcoran
- Full name: Barbara Ann Corcoran
- Date of birth: 10 March 1949
- Age: 74 years old (as of 2023
- Place of birth: Edgewater, New Jersey, United States
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Entrepreneur, business executive, television personality
- Net worth: $100 million
Who is Barbara Corcoran? Corcoran is among the top five main casts of the Shark Tank reality show and has appeared in all 14 seasons. She has reportedly sealed about 130 deals since the inception of the show.
Barbara Corcoran has also authored numerous books. She is married to Bill Higgins, and they have two children, Katie and Tom. The author and investor has an estimated net worth of $100 million.
7. Kevin Harrington
- Full name: Kevin Harrington
- Date of birth: 15 October 1956
- Age: 66 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Entrepreneur, business executive
- Net worth: $400 million
Kevin Harrington is an American business executive. He came into the media in 1985 when he figured he could occupy the late-night and early-morning empty airtime on cable networks. The American businessman is married to Crystal Harrington, and their son is Brian. Is Kevin from Shark Tank a billionaire? He is not as of April 2023. His net worth is estimated to be $400 million.
Do Shark Tank contestants get paid?
Contestants get willing investors who buy into their business ideas.
The Shark Tank reality television show has gained popularity over the years while achieving the goals for which the show was instituted. It has brought numerous investors and entrepreneurs together. The Shark Tank's casts have done an excellent job ensuring that those with good and feasible ideas interface with investors ready to grow their business horizons.
