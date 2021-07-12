Dan Greiner may best be known as Lori's husband from Shark Tank, but Dan is a highly successful businessman in his own right. Dan has a good eye for great investments, so when he met his wife, Lori, he knew early on that she was the one. Join us as we find out more!

Lori and Dan Greiner have been together for over 25 years. Photo: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Dan Steiner has stood loyally by his wife's side, contributing his keen skills and wisdom to their business, and together, Lori and Dan Greiner have risen to success. Find out more about Lori Greiner's mysterious husband, and get a more in-depth view straight from Shark Tank.

Dan Greiner's Profile

Full Name: Daniel Greiner

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: unknown

Dan Greiner's age: about 50

Residence: one home in Philadelphia and another in Chicago

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Caucasian

Eye colour: brown

Hair colour: brown

Dan Greiner's wife: Lori Greiner

Dependant: None

: None Occupation: Chief Financial Officer at For your Ease Only

Who is Lori's Husband from Shark Tank?

Dan Greiner began working as a controller at Bell and Howell Corporation before Lori stole his heart and loyalty. The couple met in 1996 at Kincaid's Bar in Linkin Park, Chicago. It wasn't long before Dan quit his job as a controller to support his wife and work at her newest company.

Dan Greiner was at his wife's side when she invented and patented her unique jewellery organiser. This box caught the eye of JC Penny, who proceeded to sign a deal with Lori and which made her and her husband rich within two years.

This power couple shared their vows in 2010, and they are still married today. Lori joined the entertainment industry in 2012, whereas Dan preferred to stay out of the limelight.

Shark Tank won "Best Reality" at the Realscreen Awards in 2021. Photo: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

What does Dan Greiner do?

Apart from being a pillar of support to his wife, Dan Greiner is the Chief Financial Officer at For Your Ease Only. Lori founded this company over 25 years ago, and it specialises in manufacturing accessories, gadgets for home improvement, perfume and jewellery. As Chief Financial Officer, Dan is responsible for overseeing the company's budgets, goals and objectives, and managing the investments.

When is Dan Greiner's birthday?

Lori Greiner's husband's age is not public knowledge, but it is believed that he was born in the 1960s. We know that Lori is in her fifties, and many believe that Dan is not much older. The exact date of his birth, however, remains a mystery.

How much is Dan Greiner worth?

Lori Greiner and her husband's combined estimated net worth is around $150 million. Lori Greiner holds the patents of over 120 companies across the world, and her company is and is still ever-expanding. Dan's individual net worth is estimated to be $50 million in 2021.

Robert Herjavec invested in Tipsy Elves, Happy Feet and the Hungry Harvest. Photo: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Who are the "Sharks"?

Lori Greiner

Referred to as the "Warm Blooded Shark", Lori has had a 90% success rate since joining the reality show in 2012. She is currently involved with 10 of the top 20 companies that have succeeded with Shark Tank. In addition, Lori holds over 120 International and American patents, and she has marketed and created over 800 successful products.

Barbara Corcoran

As well as being the executive producer and investor in Shark Tank for the past 11 seasons, Barbara Corcoran is also a motivational and inspirational speaker. Tune into her podcast: "Business as usual with Barbara Corcoran" or read her best-seller: "Shark Tales: How to turn $1000 into a billion-dollar business!"

Kevin Oleary has appeared on Shark Tank, Dragon's Den and Project Earth. Photo: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Oleary

Affectionately nicknamed "Mr Wonderful", Kevin Oleary is an entrepreneur with a long list of success stories in his career. Some of his companies include Oleary Fine Wines, Oleary Financial Group, and Oleary Funds, an investment fund company. He has also appeared on CBC's Dragon's Den and Discovery's Project Earth.

Shark Tank's success stories

The unique shape of Scrub Daddy is said to help clean utensils and other dishes more efficiently. Photo: Twitter @ScrubDaddy

Source: Twitter

Scrub Daddy

The story of Scrub Daddy is quite serendipitous, as this product's discovery was almost entirely accidental, and has made over $209 million in sales since. Aaron Krause was running an international manufacturing company and was inspired to find a more efficient way to keep his hands clean after working on machinery. Trial and error led him to create a highly engineered polymer foam. He patented the sponge and its shape, which looks like a round smiley face, years before discovering his foam's secret: it hardens in cold water and softens in warm water. On the 25th of October, 2012, his winning idea convinced Lori Greiner to invest $200,000 for a 25% stake.

Evan Mendelsohn and Nick Morton representing Tipsy Elves on the Shark Tank se

Source: Getty Images

Tipsy Elves

The Tipsy Elves made their Shark Tank debut on the 13th of December 2013. It started as a Christmas Sweater Company that was determined to make the most outrageous clothing imaginable. Evan Mendelsohn and Nick Morton worked very hard on their sales pitch to stand out and be memorable. They must have done something right because Robert Herjavec invested $100k for 10% of the company. Today, not only do they make sweaters sold worldwide, but their range has expanded to swimwear, dresses, accessories, and much more. According to Investopedia.com, Tipsy Elves has earned over $125 million (as of 2020).

Dan Greiner is the perfect example of what rewards you may sow when you follow your heart. He knew early on that Lori was something special, and believed in her so strongly that it wasn't long before he quit his job to offer her his full support. Dan Greiner has kept his life very private, as he prefers to let his wife have the spotlight and media attention, and they seem to have found a perfect balance with this work dynamic. With their dedication, hard work and impeccable business sense, this power couple have great things in store for the future.

Dan Greiner's wife, Lori Greiner showed the world that women can be empowered and take the lead when necessary to achieve their goals. Behind every great man is a great woman, and Lori took charge of her ambitions with so much passion that she inspired her husband to stand by her side. Briefly.co.za looks at other strong, influential women who have become leaders within their own industries.

