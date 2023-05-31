Get to know Daymond John's wife, Heather Taras: How did they meet?

Heather Taras came into the limelight when she started dating American entrepreneur and investor Daymond John. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and are parents to a seven-year-old daughter. What does Daymond John's wife do, and how did they meet?

Heather Taras is the second wife of Shark Daymond John. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Daymond John is the founder and CEO of the global lifestyle brand FUBU. He previously worked for the Kardashians before joining Shark Tank in 2009. He is also a New York Times and Wall Street best-selling author. The savvy investor has won over 35 awards, including Ernest & Young's New York Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Heather Taras's profiles summary and bio

Full name Heather Taras John Date of birth 5th February 1984 Age 39 years in 2023 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Entrepreneur and investor Daymond John (Since 2018) Children Daughter Minka Jagger John Siblings Late brother Jason Taras Profession Former registered nurse Known for Being the wife of Shark Tank star Daymond John Social media Instagram

Who is Daymond from the Shark married to?

Who is Daymond John's wife? The longtime Shark Tank investor is married to Heather Taras. They were engaged in September 2016 during the taping of Shark Tank and tied the knot in June 2018 at a private wedding ceremony in Greece.

The couple initially planned a tropical wedding in the Caribbean but had to change the venue to Greece after hurricanes raided the island. It is unclear how Heather Taras and Daymond John met, but they started dating in the mid-2000s.

Daymond was previously married, but little is known about his first wife. He revealed that the marriage failed because he was more focused on the success of his urban clothing company FUBU. He was an absent father and husband, and his family saw him more on television than at home.

Heather and Daymond during the Shaft New York Premiere in June 2019. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Heather Taras's age and family

She was born on 5th February 1984 in the United States. She is 39 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Little is known about Heather Taras's parents, but she had a brother called Jason Taras. She announced in June 2017 via an Instagram post that Jason had passed away.

Heather Taras's daughter

Tara and Daymond have a daughter called Minka Jagger John. She was born on 2nd March 2016, two years before her parents tied the knot. The FUBU mogul has two other daughters, Destiny and Yasmeen, from his first marriage.

Daymond and Heather have one daughter. Photo: @heather_john on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What does Heather Taras do for a living?

Heather worked as a registered nurse before meeting her husband, Daymond John. She is a fitness enthusiast keen on maintaining a healthy gluten-free diet. Taras often promotes her husband's work, including books, FUBU business, and shows.

Heather Taras's net worth

She has an estimated net worth of $300,000 in 2023. Her entrepreneur husband, Daymond John, is worth about $350 million.

Heather Taras's images

Taras often shares beautiful snaps on her various social media pages. Here are a few of her pictures and quick facts.

Doting mother

Taras shares daughter Minka with Daymond. Photo: @heather_john on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Heather John has enjoyed motherhood since welcoming her only daughter Minka in 2016. Talking to Contemporary Approached in 2020, she opened up about the challenges of raising a biracial daughter. She wants her daughter to be confident and have empathy.

Loving wife

Taras accompanies Daymond to various events. Photo: @heather_john on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Taras has been with Daymond for over 16 years, including four years as a married couple. She often accompanies him to red-carpet events. She told Contemporary Approached that her life changed when she met the entrepreneur.

My entire world opened up after meeting my husband, Daymond. Daymond is the most grounded, global human I've ever met.

Fashion enthusiast

Taras has excellent taste in fashion. Photo: @heather_john on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Daymond John's wife has excellent taste when it comes to fashion. According to AmoMama, Heather dreamed of working in the fashion industry as a model before settling on nursing.

Healthy living

Taras maintains an incredible physique through diet and workouts. Photo: @heather_john on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Taras eats a gluten-free diet and often takes natural well-being treatments like Vitamin C IV because of her autoimmune struggles. She is a fitness enthusiast with a strict workout routine that helps her maintain an incredible physique. She often posts her workout videos on Instagram.

Adventurous

Taras loves to travel. Photo: @heather_john on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A quick look at her Instagram shows that Taras loves to travel. Some holiday destinations she has been to include Greece, Brazil, the Caribbean, and Dubai. During her Contemporary Approaches interview, she revealed that travelling and learning about other cultures frees the mind.

Why did Daymond John leave Shark Tank?

Daymond John is still a Shark on ABC's Shark Tank. He joined the four-time Emmy Award-winning series when it started in 2009.

Daymond John's wife, Heather Taras, has embraced the limelight since she started dating the entrepreneur. The couple often share their happy family moments with fans on social media.

READ ALSO: Who is Lizzie Vaynerchuk, Gary Vee's first wife? Everything known about her

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Lizzie Vaynerchuk. She is best known as the first wife of Soviet-born American entrepreneur and podcaster Gary Vee.

Gary and Lizzie were married for over 17 years and had two children. The couple never addressed their divorce publicly, but news of their break-up surfaced when Gary introduced his new girlfriend, Mona Vand. What happened to Lizzie?

Source: Briefly News