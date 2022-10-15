Types of nurses in South Africa in order of ranks and their salaries in 2023

Nursing is one of the most respected and marketable jobs in South Africa. As a qualified caregiver, you can work in various medical settings, including hospitals, NGOs, rehab centres, and clinics. This article highlights the different types of nurses in South Africa and their ranks.

A nurse standing outside. Photo: pexels.com, @Laura James (modified by author)

The nursing specialities in South Africa are regulated by the South African Nursing Council (SANC). The profession is growing as more people study to become caregivers.

Types of nurses in South Africa

Here are the different types of nurses and their salaries in South Africa.

Type Estimated salary Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CNRA) R813,208 Neonatal nurses R312,336 Cardiac nurses R372,316 Orthopaedic nurses R248,280 Oncology Nurses R371,378 General nurses R316 000 Family nurses R332,067 Clinical nurse specialist (CNS) R665,841 Psychiatric nurses R531,704 Pediatric nurses R357,913 Midwives R402,000 Pain management nurses R450,000 Research nurse R261,082 Nurse administrators R378,810 Gerontological nurse practitioner (GNP) R372,000 Nurse educators R382,117

Nursing ranks in South Africa

There are three nursing ranks in South Africa, including:

Registered nurses or nursing sisters: They supervise enrolled nurses and enrolled nursing auxiliaries and perform typical nursing responsibilities

Enrolled nurses: Provide limited nursing care to patients.

Enrolled nursing auxiliaries: Perform basic medical procedures and provide general care to patients.

Which type of nursing is best?

A suitable type of nursing depends on one's personality, passion, and experience. If you like working with children, you should consider the pediatric department, and if you prefer caring for the elderly, the gerontological field will suit you.

How much do nurses earn in South Africa?

A nurse in blue scrubs. Photo: pexels.com, @Los Muertos Crew

These professionals take home an average salary of R450,000 per month. The lowest pay is about R248,280, and the highest is around R813,208 monthly.

What is the highest-paying nursing jobs in South Africa?

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists are the highest-paid nurses in South Africa. The annual nurse anesthetist's salary in South Africa amounts to R813,186, which translates to an equivalent hourly wage of R391. Furthermore, on average, they receive an additional bonus of R27,163.

What are the four fields of nursing?

The four fields of caregiving are;

Adult: This is a generalized field with a wide range of roles, including general practice, accident and emergency, oncology, and others.

Child: Involves nursing sick children and young people and providing care and support to the family.

Mental health: Involves assessing the mental health needs of patients, families, and communities.

Learning disability: Involves improving quality of life by providing specialist care, support, and treatment to individuals with learning disabilities and their families.

What is the most affordable 1-year course of nursing in South Africa?

A post-basic diploma in nursing is a one-year nursing program that nurses can undertake upon completing their nursing degree. The primary objective of this program is to cultivate advanced expertise and competencies in specific nursing specialities.

What is the highest grade of a nurse in South Africa?

A smiling nurse in scrubs. Photo: pexels.com, @rdne

The Doctorate of Nursing Practice (DNP) is the highest nursing education and expertise level.

What is the salary of an entry-level nurse in South Africa?

Entry-level positions typically offer an annual salary of R264,000, while highly experienced workers earn up to R1.2 million annually.

Do you get paid while studying nursing in South Africa?

You don't get paid while studying. All the government does is offer nursing bursaries to eligible students pursuing nursing degrees at public institutions. These bursaries often cover tuition fees and provide a stipend for living expenses.

The different types of nurses in South Africa offer excellent job opportunities. They also ensure the nation is physically and mentally healthy, which leads to positive economic growth.

