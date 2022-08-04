Top nursing colleges in Cape Town in 2022 | Which colleges offer nursing?

Most of the most lucrative professions in South Africa and the world are in the health sector. As a result, many students in South Africa want to attend colleges offering courses that will help them become nurses and doctors, among other health-related professions. If you are looking for nursing colleges in Cape Town to choose from on your educational journey, there are a couple of them with varying requirements.

Some of the best nursing colleges in Cape Town have existed for several years, while a few have recently amalgamated to form a single institution.

List of nursing colleges in Cape Town

Do you want to enrol in one of the nursing schools in Cape Town, there are a couple to choose from depending on your preferences. "So, what are the nursing schools near me?" You might ask. Below are some of them:

Western Cape College of Nursing

The Western Cape College of Nursing (WCCN) is one of the oldest nursing colleges in western cape. It has great structures and teachers with tremendous knowledge.

Physical location: Klipfontein Rd, Heideveld, Cape Town, 7764, South Africa;

Klipfontein Rd, Heideveld, Cape Town, 7764, South Africa; Phone number: 08600 65465, + 27 21 970 9000

University of the Western Cape

Enrolling on this university's school of nursing is a good decision. It is one of the prominent nursing institutes in the municipality with decades of experience in supplying the best nurses to the health sector. Anyone who wants to study at the University of the Western Cape can choose between their part-time or full-time program.

Physical location: Robert Sobukwe Road, Bellville, 7535, South Africa

Robert Sobukwe Road, Bellville, 7535, South Africa Phone number: +27 21 959 2911

+27 21 959 2911 Website: uwc.ac.za

uwc.ac.za Email address: info@uwc.ac.za

Healthnicon College, Parow

The college in Parow is popular for its high standards when it comes to the discourse of academic excellence. Healthnicon College is fixated on the training of world-class health practitioners including nurses.

Physical location: 118 Voortrekker Rd, Parow, Cape Town, 7500, South Africa

118 Voortrekker Rd, Parow, Cape Town, 7500, South Africa Phone number: +27 61 331 1389

Northlink College

Northlink College is one of the most respected nursing colleges around the country. It has a conducive environment that allows students to excel. This institution has a robust syllabus that entails plenty of pragmatic activities and seven campuses in different locations.

Physical location: 80 Voortrekker Road, BELLVILLE, 7530

80 Voortrekker Road, BELLVILLE, 7530 Postal address: Private Bag X1, PANORAMA, 7506

Private Bag X1, PANORAMA, 7506 Phone number: +27 21 970 9200

+27 21 970 9200 Website: northlink.co.za

New Hope School of Nursing

New Hope School of Nursing is a privately-owned nursing school that intends to strike a balance in teacher-to-student ratio to make learning more effective. Graduates of nursing from this institution have gone to put the school in a positive light across the nation and the industry.

Physical address : 17 Old Stanhope Road, Claremont, 7708

: 17 Old Stanhope Road, Claremont, 7708 Postal address : P.O. Box 44692, Claremont, 7735

: P.O. Box 44692, Claremont, 7735 Phone number : +27 21 671 2334

: +27 21 671 2334 Email: newhope.nursing@gmail.com

Victoria Hospital Wynberg Training School for Nurses

Victoria Hospital Wynberg Training School for Nurses is a state-of-the-art nursing college that is located in Cape Town and open to admitting students within and beyond its environment. This institution makes sure that its students are guaranteed reasonable tuition rates that cover the theoretical and practical experience needed to become nurses.

Phone number: +27 21 799 1116

+27 21 799 1116 Website: friendsofvictoriahospital.org

Kingsway College

Which colleges offer nursing courses? Kingsway College is another institution in Cape Town, South Africa that focuses on the grooming of dutiful and proper health caregivers, including nurses. The school ensures that medical knowledge is passed to students by some of the best brains in the health sector.

Physical location: 2nd Floor Tulbagh Centre, Corner Areinth, 16 Hans Strijdom Avenue, Cape Town

2nd Floor Tulbagh Centre, Corner Areinth, 16 Hans Strijdom Avenue, Cape Town Phone number: +27 21 418 4287, 021 421 9170

+27 21 418 4287, 021 421 9170 Website : kingswaycollege.co.za

: kingswaycollege.co.za Email: info@kingswaycollege.co.za

Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Which colleges offer nursing in Cape Town? The Cape Peninsula University of Technology has one of the most enviable nursing colleges in Cape Town. It was founded by prescient administrators, whose major assignment was to train professionals in the nursing field.

Physical address: CPUT Bellville Campus Technology way Food Science & Technology Building, Bellville South Industrial, Cape Town, 7530, South Africa

CPUT Bellville Campus Technology way Food Science & Technology Building, Bellville South Industrial, Cape Town, 7530, South Africa Phone number: +27 21 959 6767

+27 21 959 6767 Website : cput.ac.za

: cput.ac.za Email: info@cput.ac.za

College of Cape Town

Does the college of Cape Town have nursing? Yes, the College of Cape Town has a well-recognised nursing school in Cape Town. It has an outstanding nursing school with decades of experience in grooming potential nurses and has earned its place as one of the most reputable institutions in the country.

Physical address : 334 Albert Road Salt River, Cape Town, 7925

: 334 Albert Road Salt River, Cape Town, 7925 Phone number: +27 21 461 9418

+27 21 461 9418 Website : cct.edu.za

: cct.edu.za Email: info@cct.edu.za

What requirements are needed to study nursing?

Before anyone can be considered to study nursing in any of the universities, they must have an average score from their high school examination in subjects like these:

English

Mathematics

First or home language

Life Orientation

Life Science

The list of institutions above covers some of the most popular nursing colleges in Cape Town alone. This South African state is known for its serene atmosphere and accessibility to modern infrastructures. There are however several other nursing schools across the country.

