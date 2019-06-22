UWC online application 2022: courses, requirements, dates and fees

If you want to pursue your UWC online application 2022, this article discusses the steps you need to follow. Apart from that, you will also get to know how you can monitor your application status, the different programmes offered there, and the requirements you must meet to secure admission.

The University of the Western Cape, as a national university, commits itself to ensure that learners are exposed to quality teaching, research and learning. At the same time, they nurture the diversified culture of South Africa. Among other things, the institution ensures gender and racial equality while encouraging and providing learning opportunities based on various available courses and programmes.

UWC online application 2022 opening date

The UWC online application 2023 is currently undergoing. The deadline for undergraduate admissions for 2023 is September 30, 2022. Interested applicants should start the application process before the end of September.

Along with all other applicants, all young people must submit their UWC scholarship application form 2022 through the University of the Western Cape National Committee. There is no unique application process for scholarships for students who are refugees.

UWC online application for 2022

How do I apply UWC PGCE online application 2022? When embarking on the UWC 2022 online application, it is essential that you, first of all, have an understanding of the processes that are involved in it. Therefore, the following steps are what you should follow when you want to apply online at the UWC student portal:

Step 1 – Fill out the online application form

For you to be able to access the UWC application form, the first thing that you need to do is to visit the official portal of the university to get started. Once you are there, choose the "New application" option, and you will be redirected.

Note that while doing this, you should have concluded the kind of programme that you want to apply for. This is because the institution grants the opportunity to only apply for a maximum of two programmes.

Step 2 - Wait for an acknowledgement letter

The moment you successfully fill out the application form, a message from the university will be sent to you through the email address you provided while filling out the form. This is to acknowledge the receipt of your application.

Note that in the acknowledgement letter, your application number would be included in it, which you need to keep. The essence is that in every communication you make with the university, you will need to use the applicant number.

Apart from the application number, you would also be served with a brochure that indicates the supporting documents which you would be required to submit to the university if you want your application to be considered.

Step 3 – Upload the necessary documents

Once you have all the documents that are required available, the next thing that you need to do is to visit the university's official website again to upload the required documents. Again, you will need your application number and identification or passport number.

However, remember that if you are a current matriculant, you do not have to upload any documentation. But if you have enrolled already, you will need to upload your foreign school-leaving certificate/matric certificate.

Also, if you are attending a different higher institution, a certificate of good conduct stamped by your institution's registrar and a certified copy of your academic record would be needed for upload.

All University of the Western Cape application forms are expected to be submitted before September 30, 2022. However, selected post-graduate programmes will close earlier. While applying, it is interesting to note that you do not have to pay any UWC application fee.

Moreover, after you have applied, you need to monitor your UWC application status. This is because, usually, you are expected to get feedback from the institution some days after the application closing date. So, if you do not hear from them, you can monitor your UWC application status in 2022 by visiting their official website.

UWC admission requirements

Depending on the programme you are pursuing, there are peculiar UWC requirements that each category of the applicants needs to understand and follow if their applications will be considered.

Therefore, whether you are applying for a bachelor's degree, diploma or higher certificate, you need to meet the following requirements before you start to apply to the University of the Western Cape.

For the bachelor's degree

Below are the requirements for a bachelor's degree.

National Senior Certificate (NSC).

An achievement rating of 4 (Adequate achievement, 50-59%).

Alternatively, four subjects are chosen from the recognised 20-credit NSC subjects, also known as the 'designated subject list'. These subjects include History, Consumer Studies, Information Technology, Accounting, Agricultural Sciences, Business Studies, Engineering Graphics and Design, Dramatic Arts, Economics and Geography.

Then, you need languages, i.e. a language of learning and teaching at a higher institution of learning and two other language subjects that are recognised. Other subjects include Religion Studies, Visual Arts, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Music, Physical Sciences and Mathematical Literacy.

For the diploma

Below are the need requirements for you to pursue a diploma course.

A minimum of National Senior Certificate based on Umalusi's certification.

An achievement rating of 3 (moderate achievement, 40-49%).

Alternatively, you need four recognised subjects based on the NSC 20-credit subjects.

A National Senior Certificate is the minimum admission requirement for the higher certificate, and Umalusi must certify that.

University of the Western Cape application documents

When attaching the required documents that you would need while processing your online application UWC, you need to have the following:

1. Post-Matric learners

Should you have written the NSC examination, the following are the documents that you would be required to submit:

Certified copy of your identification document

​Certified copy of your NSC certificate or Senior Certificate

If you have completed any studies, you need to provide proof with the academic records

If you are improving on your NSC results, you will need proof also

Submit an affidavit that states a brief description of your NSC/post-matric activities

Note: As an applicant, if you are re-writing Grade 12 subjects, your application would be processed based on your current grade 12 results. And in case you have written Grade 12 more than once, you need to submit the combined results alongside your application.

2. Transfer students

In case you are applying from a different higher institution of learning, the certified copies of these documents need to be submitted together with your application:

Identification document

Official academic transcript

​NSC Certificate or Senior Certificate

Certificate of good conduct from your institution

Yearbook descriptor/Module content for all modules you have completed from your institution.

Your degree certificate, if it applies to you.

3. International students

If you are an international sudden, you will need the following:

You need to submit a confirmation letter that you have obtained from the USAf that states your qualification to study at a University in South Africa; else, your application will not be responded to.

Certified copy of your passport.

Universities South Africa (USAf) needs to evaluate your final school results.

You need to get a request for exemption with Universities South Africa (USAf).

4. Post-graduate students

For post-graduate students, you will need to have the following documents.

Short Curriculum Vitae (CV).

Official academic transcripts/record of results.

Certified copy of identification document.

If you are an international applicant, you must submit a SAQA evaluation certificate and a certified copy of your passport.

A page letter of motivation.

If you are a master's or doctoral applicant, you must submit a short research intention.

Certified copies of degree certificates,

What can you study at UWC?

The following are various courses that any qualified candidate can study at the institution. They have been grouped based on their faculties.

Faculty of Arts and Humanities

Below are all the programmes offered under this faculty.

Postgraduate Diploma in Library and Information Studies

Bachelor of Arts

Bachelor of Theology

Bachelor of Library and Information Studies

Masters of Arts

Masters of Library and Information Studies

Masters of Philosophy

Masters of Philosophy in Theology

Masters of Theology

Doctor of Theology

Doctor of Philosophy

Faculty of Community and Health Sciences

Below are all the programmes offered by the community and health sciences faculty.

Bachelor of Social Work

BA Sport, Recreation and Exercise Science

BSc Dietetics

BSc Public Health

BSc Psychology

BSc Sport and Exercise Science

BSc Occupational Therapy

BSc Physiotherapy

BSc in Nursing

Bachelor of Medical Sciences

BSc Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture

BSc Complementary Health Science

BCM Complementary Medicine: Naturopathy

BCM Complementary Medicine: Phytotherapy

M.Sc. Nutrition Management

M.Sc. Occupational Therapy

M.Sc. Occupational Therapy (Structured)

M.Sc. Physiotherapy (Thesis)

M.Sc. Public Health in Nutrition

Master of Physiology

Master in Nursing (Thesis)

MPH Public Health

MPsych Clinical

MPsych Counselling

MSW Social Work (Thesis)

MSc Biokinetics

MSc Nutrition

Master of Philosophy Sport for Development

MA Biokinetics

MA Child and Family Studies

MA Child and Family Studies (Research)

MA Psychology (Structured)

MA Psychology (Thesis)

MA Sports Recreation and Exercise Science

Faculty of Dentistry

Below are the programmes offered by the faculty of dentistry.

BSc in Oral Health

BSc in Dental Surgery

BSc in Conservative Dentistry

BSc in Orthodontics

Faculty of Education

Below are all the programmes offered under this faculty.

BEd Languages and Life Orientation

BEd Languages and Mathematics

BEd Languages and Social Sciences

BEd Maths and Natural Sciences

BEd Foundation Phase Teaching

BEd Language and Life Orientation

BEd Languages and Social Sciences

BEd Maths & Languages

BEd Natural Science and Maths

Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences

Below are all the programmes offered under this faculty.

Bachelor of Administration

Bachelor of Commerce

BCom Financial Accounting

BCom Accounting

BCom (Law)

BEcon Development Economics

BCom Human Resources

BCom Economic

BCom Management

Faculty of Law

Below are all the programmes offered under this faculty.

Bachelor of Laws (LLB) (5 years stream)

Bachelor of Laws (LLB) (5 years stream)

Faculty of Natural Sciences

Below are all the programmes offered under this faculty.

BSc Environmental and Water Science

BSc Biotechnology

BSc Biodiversity and Conservation Biology

BSc Medical Biosciences

BSc Chemical Sciences;

BSc Applied Geology

BSc Mathematical & Statistical Science;

BSc Computer Science

BSc Physical Science

Bachelor of Ph*rmacy

MPhil Intergrated Water Resource Management

MPhil Population Studies

MSc Petroleum Geology

MSc Applied Geology

MSc Biodiversity & Conservation Biology

MSc Bioinformatics

MSc Biotechnology (1St Enrl)

MSc Chemical Science

MSc Compt Finance

MSc Computer Science

MSc Environmental & Water Science

MSc Mathematical Science

MSc Mathematical Science

MSc Mathematical Science

MSc Medical Bioscience

MSc Nanoscience

MSc Ph*rmaceutical Science

MSc Ph*rmacy Administration

MSc Physical Science

MSc Statistical Science

Master of Clinical Ph*rmacy

Part-time courses

Across the faculties on the campus, these are some of the part-time courses which are being offered:

Afrikaans-Nederlands

Anthropology and sociology

Dentistry: continuing professional development (CPD)

Development studies

Education

English

Geography and environmental studies

History

Information systems

Land and agrarian studies

Language and communication

Law

Library and information sciences

Management

Natural sciences

Public administration

Religion and theology

Sport, recreation and exercise science

Statistics

Women's and gender studies

Xhosa

Note: To get information about other post-graduate courses at the Master's and PhD levels, you can always visit the university's official website to access all the programmes they offer.

UWC residence application

As a new student, if you would like to stay in residence provided by the institution, then, when you are filling your application form online, you need to indicate by ticking "yes" to the question on if you would require university residence. Remember that if you consider that, you must do so before September 30.

University of the Western Cape contact details

If you have complaints or inquiries on UWC registration or UWC fees that you want to make or need UWC prospectus 2021, the contact details, including the UWC contact number, are given below.

UWC physical address

The University of the Western Cape,

Robert Sobukwe Road,

Bellville, 7535,

Republic of South Africa

Other contact details

Is UWC still open for the 2022 application?

The application process is indeed still in progress. Interested candidates can go to their offices or official website for additional information. All applications will close on September 30, 2022.

When can I apply for UWC 2022?

You can apply anytime between now and the end of September this year. However, completing the application process before the deadline is generally advisable to minimise the last-minute rush.

Which universities are still open for applications for 2022?

The universities that are still open for applications include:

University of Mpumalanga

Varsity College

Tshwane University of Technology

Ekurhuleni West College

Makwarela TVET College

Walter Sisulu University

When can I apply for UWC 2023?

You can submit your applications for 2023 online at their official website. The deadlines for applications will end on September 30, 2022.

With all the information shared so far as touching UWC online application 2022, you should have been armed with the requisite knowledge to pursue your dream of studying at the institution.

