ICESA is one of the premier educational institutions in South Africa. It is committed to providing access to the best quality of education while equipping you with the best foundation training and resources needed to flourish in your career. This article breaks into bits the reasons why you should consider the institution.

ICESA offers students access to various industry-accredited courses at different levels. The institution offers these courses on a full-time and part-time basis. Therefore, you are at liberty to choose what works best for you. Go through these details for more information about ICESA college courses, the online application process, requirements and contacts.

ICESA online application

ICESA gives prospectus the luxury of applying for the courses the institution offers in the comfort of their home. The online application process earns you an equal position as anyone who has tendered their application physically.

The ICESA online application process involves creating a student portal online by clicking on the "Apply Now" option on the ICESA website. Creating the portal requires you to have access to a valid email address. The portal requires you to provide details such as your name, identification details, nationality, mobile number and email address. It also requires you to create a passport which you will use to log in.

The online application process involves logging in to the portal using the email and password you are creating. Logging in to the portal grants you access to the ICESA online application form. The form requires you to fill in details of the programme you wish to pursue, the level of education and the campus you want to enrol to.

ICESA application documents

After filling in the form, you must submit it online alongside the pre-requisite application documents. These are the specific documents that must accompany your application form:

The original and certified copy of the front page of the applicant's and guardian's identification document.

Certified copies of the student’s study permit in the name of the institution at which they are studying. If they are not South African citizens, they should present the front page of a valid passport. The passport must be valid for a minimum of twelve months from the date of registration.

Where applicable, the original and certified copies of Matriculation (Grade 12) Certificate or equivalent, Grade 11 report, or School Leaver’s Certificate. If the student is awaiting matriculation results, these must be as soon as they become available.

Original and certified copies of Academic Record and Certificate of Good Conduct if the student is transferring from another tertiary education institution or examining body to ICESA.

What courses does ICESA offer?

The college offers diplomas, certificates, short learning programmes and matric programmes on a full-time and part-time basis.

ICESA College, through its technical and vocational training programs, provides matriculation subjects in their Durban and Pietermaritzburg Matric Schools. The subjects offered are from grade 10 to grade 12. The qualifications obtained from the matric schools can be used as a pathway to tertiary education.

What can I study at ICESA?

The institution offers a wide range of courses where one can always choose a path that best suits their career goals.

Matric School- offers grades 10, 11, and 12 subjects.

Private Higher Education Institution- offers Higher Education and Training (HET)

These are the courses you could enrol to:

Commerce

These are the ICESA college courses you could enrol in the faculty of commerce:

Diploma in accounting

Diploma in Human Resource Management

Diploma in Marketing Management

Diploma in Operations Management

Diploma in Public Management and Administration

Diploma in Public Relations

Higher Certificate in Public Management

Higher Certificate in Supply and Chain Management

Short Programme in Business Administration

Short Programme in Debt Counseling

Short Programme in Office Administration

Short Programme in Procurement and Supply chain

Short Programme in Production

Short Programme in Store keeping and store control

Short Programme in Strategic Logistics Management

Short Programme in supervision storekeeping in stock control

Education

The college does not offer diploma and certificate courses in the faculty of education. However, you could enrol to any of these matric programmes:

Amended Senior Certificate - 1 subject

Amended Senior Certificate - 2 subjects

Amended Senior Certificate - 3 subjects

Amended Senior Certificate - 4 subjects

Amended Senior Certificate - 5 subjects

Amended Senior Certificate - 6 subjects

Grade 10

Grade 11

Grade 12 - 1 subject

Grade 12 - 2 subjects

Grade 12 - 3 subjects

Grade 12 - 4 subjects

Grade 12 - 5subjects

Grade 12 - 6 subjects

Grade 12 - 7 subjects

Science and Technology

The faculty of Science and Technology offers the following diploma and short learning programmes:

Diploma in Information Technology

Short Programme in End User Computing

Short Programme in Fundamentals of Microsoft Office (FOMO)

Short Programme in IT Principles (A+)

Short Programme in Networking Principles (N+)

Humanities

The faculty of humanities offers these two ICESA college courses:

Diploma in Journalism

Diploma in Travel Tourism

ICESA faculties

Does ICESA offer teaching? Yes, it does. These are the faculties that the college has capitalized on:

Commerce

Education

Science & Technology

Humanities

ICESA admission requirements

Admission to any courses available at ICESA requires an applicant to meet the set admission requirements. The college's admission requirements vary depending on the course and the level of education you wish to pursue the course. Therefore, before settling for a programme, ensure you meet the stipulated admission requirements.

ICESA fees

The college offers courses at different academic levels on a full-time and part-time basis. The institution does not charge application fees. A successful applicant is required to pay a registration fee of R500.

ICESA fees are remitted to the following account details:

Bank name: ABSA

ABSA Account name: ICESA City Campus

ICESA City Campus Account number: 40-5877-5348

40-5877-5348 Branch code: 32005

32005 Reference: Your ID Number

ICESA application closing dates

The institution offers courses in two semesters. It is advisable to apply and enrol before the semester you intend to study commences. Enrolment for first semester studies ends by the end of January, while the second semester ends by the end of July.

Why study at ICESA?

ICESA is committed to nurturing individuals to become a part of a wider global community of experts in various career fields. You are guaranteed the following while at the institution:

Competent teaching staff and professional training

World-class facilities, including the latest learning resources

Opportunities for planning and timely career growth

Free career guidance to enhance student satisfaction and selection of the best career path of choice

It has two major campuses that are easily accessible through road transport. These are namely Durban and Pietermaritzburg campuses.

ICESA contact details

To get in touch with the institution, below are their contact details:

ICESA Higher Education and Training (HET) campuses

Depending on the campus you wish to join or are enrolled to, these are contact details you could use:

1. ICESA City Campus - Durban

Physical address: 563 Anton Lembede (Smith) Street, Durban, 4001

563 Anton Lembede (Smith) Street, Durban, 4001 Telephone: 031 307 7071

031 307 7071 Email: dbn@icesacampus.co.za

2. ICESA City Campus - Pietermaritzburg

Physical address: 426 Langalibalele (Longmarket) Street, Pietermaritzburg, 3201

426 Langalibalele (Longmarket) Street, Pietermaritzburg, 3201 Telephone: 033 342 9737

033 342 9737 Email: pmb@icesacampus.co.za

ICESA Matric school

If you are enrolling for Matric studies, reach out to the campuses through the following details:

1. ICESA Matric School – Durban

Physical address: 40 Dr AB Xuma Street, 9th Floor, Commercial City, Durban, 4001

40 Dr AB Xuma Street, 9th Floor, Commercial City, Durban, 4001 Telephone: 031 301 7217

031 301 7217 Email: dbn@icesacampus.co.za

2. ICESA Matric School – Pietermaritzburg

Physical address: 426 Langalibalele (Longmarket) Street, Pietermaritzburg, 3201

426 Langalibalele (Longmarket) Street, Pietermaritzburg, 3201 Telephone: 033 342 9737

033 342 9737 Email: pmb@icesacampus.co.za

Management and Leadership Academy (MLA) campuses

If you are enrolling for the Management and Leadership Academy campuses, these are the contact details to use:

1. MLA – Durban

Physical address: 563 Anton Lembede (Smith) Street, Durban, 4001

563 Anton Lembede (Smith) Street, Durban, 4001 Telephone: 031 307 7071

031 307 7071 Email: dbn@icesacamp.co.za

2. MLA - Pietermaritzburg

Physical address: 426 Langalibalele (Longmarket) Street, Pietermaritzburg, 3201

426 Langalibalele (Longmarket) Street, Pietermaritzburg, 3201 Telephone: 033 342 9737

033 342 9737 Email: pmb@icesacampus.co.za

At ICESA, efforts have been put forward to provide students with a conducive learning environment to enhance their holistic growth. Upon graduation, individuals become fully ready to join the existing workforce in society. Take advantage of the ICESA vacancies and start your career course today.

