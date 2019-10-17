South Cape College application, requirements, useful documents, courses, fees

South Cape College, commonly referred to as SCC, is a South African TVET institution located in the world-famous Garden Route. The institution provides NCV and NATED courses on its six campuses in Oudtshoorn, Mossel Bay, Beaufort West, Hessequa, George, and Bitou. It is also the largest TVET college in the Western Cape.

Like numerous other TVET institutions in South Africa, South Cape College has an existing structure that governs new student admission, course administration, certification, and other student-centred aspects.

South Cape College online application in 2022

Here is a look at the South Cape College courses and fees and all the necessary information prospective students should have before applying to join the institution.

Which documents do I require when applying?

Prospective students can now apply to study at any of the six SCC campuses. Here are the necessary documents for each applicant.

A certified copy of the applicant’s ID

A certified copy of your highest passed results

A certified copy of proof of residence (in your name or an affidavit)

What is the application process at the South Cape TVET College?

Here are the steps to take for all new applicants.

Visit the college’s website and browse the available courses Decide what course you are interested in Check the course’s availability at your preferred campus If you would like in-campus accommodation, check if the facilities are available at your preferred campus. Scan your certified documents before launching the application wizard. Click on apply now This will redirect you to the South Cape College online application form for 2022 Fill out all the required details on the form. Upload scanned copies of your certified documents. After a while, check your status on the website by logging in using the credentials provided to you during registration. After receiving your admission letter, apply for accommodation.

How to upload documents at South Cape TVET College

Here is a quick guide on uploading any documents you may have forgotten during your first-time application.

Log in to the applicant’s dashboard. Click on upload documents under the student administration tab Browse to find the document(s) you wish to upload Click save and then close the dialogue box Repeat the process for any additional document(s)

What courses does South Cape College offer?

The institution offers occupational, NATED, and NCV courses.

NATED courses

The National N4–N6 program was designed for post-matric students. The courses are aimed at encouraging self-employment and at developing students in the practical component of the work environment.

These courses typically lead to the award of a national certificate. After completing the N6 theory in the classroom, students need to acquire 18 months of relevant, practical work experience, after which they can apply for the National Diploma.

Here are the available NATED courses at SCC.

Business Studies

Tourism Management

Public Management

Marketing Management

Management Assistant

Human Resources Management

Hospitality and Catering Services

Educare

Business Management

Engineering Studies

Instrumentation N1-N3

Fitting and Turning N1-N3

Electrical Engineering N1-N3

Boiler Making N1-N3

Occupational programs

These courses prepare a student for a specific occupation. Their focus is very structured to get a student as work-ready as possible. The programs include formal courses, skills development (shorter programmes), learnerships and apprenticeships.

Students get to choose from part-time, distance or correspondence learning modes. Here are the available occupational South Cape College courses.

Educare

Bricklaying

New venture creation

NCV Programmes

The National Certificate Vocational, or NCV, is an alternative option and equivalent to a Matric Certificate. The courses under this program are aimed at developing students in a certain specialization with practical skills and knowledge.

Here are the various NCV programs available at SCC.

Tourism

Safety in Society

Office Administration

Marketing

Information Technology & Computer Science

Hospitality

Engineering & Related Design

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Is South Cape College still open for 2022?

The current application window will remain open until 30 September 2022. Applicants can fill out and submit their forms before then.

School fees

The institution’s fee structure determines the amount each student pays each semester. Typically, the fees include tuition, accommodations, examination, residential, course material, and quotation fees.

The amounts vary from one course to another, with the information being made available to each student upon admission.

Does South Cape College offer NSFAS?

Yes, students at SCC can apply for the National Financial Aid Scheme bursary. One can find additional information regarding the NSFAS application on the scheme’s website.

Does SCC have a student portal?

Yes, after admission, students are required to register on the student portal. This is essentially a platform that allows easy access to learning material, progress reports, and easy collaboration between students and their tutors.

Where is South Cape TVET College located?

The institution is located in the Western Cape Province in South Africa. It is spread across six campuses in Oudtshoorn, Mossel Bay, Beaufort West, Hessequa, George, and Bitou.

South Cape College contact details

Here are the various ways one can contact any of the college’s six campuses.

Beaufort West Campus

Location: c/o van Schalkwyk & de Vries streets, Rustdene, Beaufort West, 6970

c/o van Schalkwyk & de Vries streets, Rustdene, Beaufort West, 6970 Email: communications@sccollege.co.za

communications@sccollege.co.za Telephone: 023 449 1140

Bitou Campus

Location: Hillview, Kwanonkuthula, Plettenberg Bay, 6600

Hillview, Kwanonkuthula, Plettenberg Bay, 6600 Email : communications@sccollege.co.za

: communications@sccollege.co.za Telephone: 044 533 2388

George Campus

Location: 46 Hibernia Street, George, 6530

46 Hibernia Street, George, 6530 Email: communications@sccollege.co.za

communications@sccollege.co.za Telephone: 044 874 2360

Hessequa Campus

Location: Varkevisser Street, Riversdale, 6500

Varkevisser Street, Riversdale, 6500 Email: communications@sccollege.co.za

communications@sccollege.co.za Telephone: 028 713 4775

Mossel Bay Campus

Location: c/o Essenhout and Kreupelhout Street, Heiderand, 6500

c/o Essenhout and Kreupelhout Street, Heiderand, 6500 Email: communications@sccollege.co.za

communications@sccollege.co.za Telephone: 044 693 2613

Oudtshoorn Campus

Location: Adderley Street, Oudtshoorn, 6620

Adderley Street, Oudtshoorn, 6620 Email: communications@sccollege.co.za

communications@sccollege.co.za Telephone: 044 272 2110

The educational opportunities that the establishment of TVET Colleges offers cannot be overemphasized. Being one of these TVETs, South Cape College has helped meet the need for vocational skills in this evolving technological economy.

