Vhembe TVET College application, registration, courses and fees
Vhembe TVET College, formerly known as Technical College of Venda (Techniven), is one of the leading TVET institutions in South Africa. It is mandated to impart relevant knowledge and skills to students who become competent employers and employees in various professions.
Vhembe TVET College has been in existence for over five decades. It has produced people of prominence in various fields of trade. It has human and non-human resources that effectively support teaching, training, and learning.
Vhembe TVET College application and registration in 2022
The college is accepting applications for learners who wish to start their courses in 2023. If you desire to join this institution, you should submit your details online. Usually, the college reviews the details within a few days and sends relevant feedback.
How do I apply to Vhembe TVET College online?
Below is a guide on applying to this institution and the documents you need to complete the process.
Required documents
Before starting your online application, you should have certified copies of the following documents.
- Birth certificate/ South African ID (Proof of application for new ID/ passport is accepted)
- Recent academic results
- Certificates and qualifications
- A municipal billing document/ another valid account statement not older than three months
- International students need a passport, SAQA Foreign Qualifications Evaluation report, and a study permit
NB: If you are wondering how to upload documents at Vhembe TVET College, there will be an upload button you should click to attach copies of the required documents.
Other requirements
- Proof of payment of your registration fee.
- An active email address
How to apply at Vhembe TVET College
Follow the steps below to submit your Vhembe TVET College online application for 2022. Note that successful applicants will start learning in 2023.
- On an internet-enabled device, visit the online application portal.
- Enter the required details to create your account. Ensure your email address is active, and store the login details because you will need them to track the status of your application.
- Log into your account.
- An application form will pop up. Fill it up with all necessary documentation, and attach the required supporting documents. A successful application must include certified copies of your ID and certified copies of your latest school results.
- Once you enter all details, click Submit. The school will text you in a few days if you are given admission.
How to check your application status at Vhembe TVET College
Follow the steps below to track the status of your application.
- On an internet-enabled device, visit the application portal to access your account.
- Enter your Vhembe TVET College login details (username and password), then click Submit.
- Once you access your account, you will navigate it to see the status of your application.
Vhembe TVET College courses
The institution offers various National Certificate Vocational (NCV) programmes and NATED (Report 190/ 191) courses, as listed below.
Business studies
- Finance, Economics and Accounting (FEA)
- Generic Management
- Marketing Management
- Office Administration
- Primary Agriculture
- Educare
Engineering studies
- Electrical Infrastructure Construction
- Civil Engineering and Construction
- Engineering and Related Design
- IT and Computer Science
Utility Studies
- Hospitality Services
- Tourism
NATED (REPORT 190/ 191) programmes
Business studies
- Marketing Management
- Human Resource Management
- Financial Management
- Business Management
- Public Management
- Management Assistant
- Farming Management
Engineering studies
- Electrical Infrastructure Construction
- Civil Engineering and Construction
- Mechanical Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
Utility studies
- Hospitality Services
- Clothing Production
Fees
The tuition fees vary based on the course you wish to pursue. Once you are admitted, you will receive a fee structure for your course.
Campuses and contacts
The institution has seven campuses across South Africa. These are Makwarela, Tshisimani, Mashamba, Mavhoi, Thengwe, Shingwedzi, Musina, and Makhado Satellite. You can reach the institution using the contact details below.
Central office
- Telephone number: +27 (0) 15 963 7000
- Email address: info@vhembecollege.edu.za
- Postal address: Private Bag X2136, Sibasa 0950
Makwarela campus
- Telephone numbers: +27 (0) 15 963 3490 / 1/ +27 (0) 15 963 7100
- Email: makwarela@vhembecollege.edu.za
- Postal address: Private Bag X2201, Sibasa 0970
Mavhoi campus
- Telephone number: +27 (0) 15 963 7270
- Email: mavhoi@vhembecollege.edu.za
- Postal address: Private Bag X3, Limpopo 0950
Shingwedzi campus
- Telephone number: +27 (0) 15 963 7000
- Email: shingwedzi@vhembecollege.edu.za
- Postal address: Private Bag X2136, Sibasa 0970
Tshisimani campus
- Telephone numbers: +27 (0) 15 581 6009 / 10/ +27 (0) 15 963 7000
- Email: tshisimani@vhembecollege.edu.za
- Postal address: Private Bag X5, Tshakuma 0950
Thengwe campus
- Telephone number: +27 (0) 15 963 7258
- Email: thengwe@vhembecollege.edu.za
- Postal address: P O Box 2, Mutale 0970
Musina campus
- Telephone number: +27 (0) 15 963 7000
- Email: musina@vhembecollege.edu.za
- Postal address: Private Bag x621, Musina 0900
Mashamba campus
- Telephone numbers: +27 (0) 15 873 7904 / 5 / 6/ +27 (0) 15 963 7000
- Email: mashamba@vhembecollege.edu.za
- Postal address: Private Bag X878, Mashamba 0920
Makhado Satellite campus
- Telephone number: +27 (0) 15 963 7000
- Email: makhado@vhembecollege.edu.za
Vhembe TVET College vacancies
The institution offers various temporary and permanent positions to interested and qualified persons as the need arises. If you wish to become a staff member in the college, you should check the careers tab on the website frequently.
Is Vhembe TVET College open for 2022 applications?
Yes, the college is accepting applications from qualified candidates through its online portal. Successful applicants will start their studies in the coming academic year.
How do I apply to Vhembe TVET online?
You can apply for admission into the institution by following the step-by-step procedure given above.
Is Vhembe TVET College public or private?
Vhembe TVET College is a public institution established in 1963. It offers various programmes to students who meet the set requirements.
Where is Vhembe TVET College located?
The institution is located in the Vhembe District Municipality, which is in the far north of the Limpopo Province. It has campuses in Thulamela Municipality, Makhado Municipality, and Musina Municipality.
Vhembe TVET College is among the top institutions of higher studies in South Africa. It is known for offering various trade courses and producing skilled graduates who meet the needs of the contemporary working environment.
