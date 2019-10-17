Vhembe TVET College application, registration, courses and fees

Vhembe TVET College, formerly known as Technical College of Venda (Techniven), is one of the leading TVET institutions in South Africa. It is mandated to impart relevant knowledge and skills to students who become competent employers and employees in various professions.

Vhembe TVET College has been in existence for over five decades. It has produced people of prominence in various fields of trade. It has human and non-human resources that effectively support teaching, training, and learning.

Vhembe TVET College application and registration in 2022

The college is accepting applications for learners who wish to start their courses in 2023. If you desire to join this institution, you should submit your details online. Usually, the college reviews the details within a few days and sends relevant feedback.

How do I apply to Vhembe TVET College online?

Below is a guide on applying to this institution and the documents you need to complete the process.

Required documents

Before starting your online application, you should have certified copies of the following documents.

Birth certificate/ South African ID (Proof of application for new ID/ passport is accepted)

Recent academic results

Certificates and qualifications

A municipal billing document/ another valid account statement not older than three months

International students need a passport, SAQA Foreign Qualifications Evaluation report, and a study permit

NB: If you are wondering how to upload documents at Vhembe TVET College, there will be an upload button you should click to attach copies of the required documents.

Other requirements

Proof of payment of your registration fee.

An active email address

How to apply at Vhembe TVET College

Follow the steps below to submit your Vhembe TVET College online application for 2022. Note that successful applicants will start learning in 2023.

On an internet-enabled device, visit the online application portal.

Enter the required details to create your account. Ensure your email address is active, and store the login details because you will need them to track the status of your application.

Log into your account.

An application form will pop up. Fill it up with all necessary documentation, and attach the required supporting documents. A successful application must include certified copies of your ID and certified copies of your latest school results.

Once you enter all details, click Submit. The school will text you in a few days if you are given admission.

How to check your application status at Vhembe TVET College

Follow the steps below to track the status of your application.

On an internet-enabled device, visit the application portal to access your account.

Enter your Vhembe TVET College login details (username and password), then click Submit .

. Once you access your account, you will navigate it to see the status of your application.

Vhembe TVET College courses

The institution offers various National Certificate Vocational (NCV) programmes and NATED (Report 190/ 191) courses, as listed below.

Business studies

Finance, Economics and Accounting (FEA)

Generic Management

Marketing Management

Office Administration

Primary Agriculture

Educare

Engineering studies

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Civil Engineering and Construction

Engineering and Related Design

IT and Computer Science

Utility Studies

Hospitality Services

Tourism

NATED (REPORT 190/ 191) programmes

Business studies

Marketing Management

Human Resource Management

Financial Management

Business Management

Public Management

Management Assistant

Farming Management

Engineering studies

Electrical Infrastructure Construction

Civil Engineering and Construction

Mechanical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Utility studies

Hospitality Services

Clothing Production

Fees

The tuition fees vary based on the course you wish to pursue. Once you are admitted, you will receive a fee structure for your course.

Campuses and contacts

The institution has seven campuses across South Africa. These are Makwarela, Tshisimani, Mashamba, Mavhoi, Thengwe, Shingwedzi, Musina, and Makhado Satellite. You can reach the institution using the contact details below.

Central office

Telephone number: +27 (0) 15 963 7000

+27 (0) 15 963 7000 Email address: info@vhembecollege.edu.za

info@vhembecollege.edu.za Postal address: Private Bag X2136, Sibasa 0950

Makwarela campus

Telephone numbers: +27 (0) 15 963 3490 / 1/ +27 (0) 15 963 7100

+27 (0) 15 963 3490 / 1/ +27 (0) 15 963 7100 Email: makwarela@vhembecollege.edu.za

makwarela@vhembecollege.edu.za Postal address: Private Bag X2201, Sibasa 0970

Mavhoi campus

Telephone number: +27 (0) 15 963 7270

+27 (0) 15 963 7270 Email: mavhoi@vhembecollege.edu.za

mavhoi@vhembecollege.edu.za Postal address: Private Bag X3, Limpopo 0950

Shingwedzi campus

Telephone number: +27 (0) 15 963 7000

+27 (0) 15 963 7000 Email: shingwedzi@vhembecollege.edu.za

shingwedzi@vhembecollege.edu.za Postal address: Private Bag X2136, Sibasa 0970

Tshisimani campus

Telephone numbers: +27 (0) 15 581 6009 / 10/ +27 (0) 15 963 7000

+27 (0) 15 581 6009 / 10/ +27 (0) 15 963 7000 Email: tshisimani@vhembecollege.edu.za

tshisimani@vhembecollege.edu.za Postal address: Private Bag X5, Tshakuma 0950

Thengwe campus

Telephone number: +27 (0) 15 963 7258

+27 (0) 15 963 7258 Email: thengwe@vhembecollege.edu.za

thengwe@vhembecollege.edu.za Postal address: P O Box 2, Mutale 0970

Musina campus

Telephone number: +27 (0) 15 963 7000

+27 (0) 15 963 7000 Email: musina@vhembecollege.edu.za

musina@vhembecollege.edu.za Postal address: Private Bag x621, Musina 0900

Mashamba campus

Telephone numbers: +27 (0) 15 873 7904 / 5 / 6/ +27 (0) 15 963 7000

+27 (0) 15 873 7904 / 5 / 6/ +27 (0) 15 963 7000 Email: mashamba@vhembecollege.edu.za

mashamba@vhembecollege.edu.za Postal address: Private Bag X878, Mashamba 0920

Makhado Satellite campus

Telephone number: +27 (0) 15 963 7000

+27 (0) 15 963 7000 Email: makhado@vhembecollege.edu.za

Vhembe TVET College vacancies

The institution offers various temporary and permanent positions to interested and qualified persons as the need arises. If you wish to become a staff member in the college, you should check the careers tab on the website frequently.

Is Vhembe TVET College open for 2022 applications?

Yes, the college is accepting applications from qualified candidates through its online portal. Successful applicants will start their studies in the coming academic year.

How do I apply to Vhembe TVET online?

You can apply for admission into the institution by following the step-by-step procedure given above.

Is Vhembe TVET College public or private?

Vhembe TVET College is a public institution established in 1963. It offers various programmes to students who meet the set requirements.

Where is Vhembe TVET College located?

The institution is located in the Vhembe District Municipality, which is in the far north of the Limpopo Province. It has campuses in Thulamela Municipality, Makhado Municipality, and Musina Municipality.

Vhembe TVET College is among the top institutions of higher studies in South Africa. It is known for offering various trade courses and producing skilled graduates who meet the needs of the contemporary working environment.

