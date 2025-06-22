The official opposition, the MK Party, has spoken against the United States' attack on Iranian nuclear facilities

Donald Trump ordered GBU-57 bunker-busters and Tomahawk missiles to bomb several facilities in Iran

The MK Party called the attack a reckless act which was not authorised by the United Nations Security Council

The MK Party slammed the US for attacking Iran. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Carlos Barria/Pool/ AFP via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party condemned the United States' attack on several nuclear facilities in Iran on 21 June 2025. The party slammed the US and said the attack was not sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council.

MK Party condemns attack

According to IOL, the MK Party said that the United States did not have authorization from the United Nations Security Council to carry out the attacks on the sites in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.

The party accused the US of flagrantly violating international law and escalating unilateral military actions. It said the US's attacks undermined the efforts of stability and diplomacy.

Declaration of war: MKP

The part said the attack, which Trump announced to had ordered, is a declaration of war and undermines the sovereignty of Iran. The MKP said that the United States government used false intelligence reports to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The party said African nations must take a moral stand.

What happened in Iran?

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation, Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said seven B-2 stealth bombers were used to strike Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. Before the bombers entered Iran, the US dropped over 24 Tomahawk cruise missiles before hitting the targets.

The USA bombed three of Iran's nuclear facilities. Image: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for urgent dialogue between Israel and Iran after Iran attacked Tel Aviv in Israel. He said that the conflict between the two nations, which began when Israel attacked Iran's nuclear facilities on 12 June, should dialogue to end the conflict.

South Africans were amused by the fallout that happened between Trump and billionaire Elon Musk after Musk's tenure as the director of the Department of Government Efficiency ended. Trump and Musk aired each other's dirty laundry.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens joked about the MK Party's statement.

Linda Bouwer said:

"Oh, hush, Zuma. Why aren't you in orange overalls yet?"

Thabo Tbo-touch Sonbakile said:

"Write a letter to Trump. Maybe he will respond."

Charles Robert Woollands said:

"MK and Zuma wanting to sound real. What a joke."

Deon Basson said:

"Now that's calling the kettle black."

Grant Van Heerden said:

"What a joke. As if your Mickey Mouse party will be taken seriously."

MK Party did not sanction Shivambu's conference

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party said that it did not sanction former secretary-general Floyd Shivambu's press briefing on 19 June. Shivambu hosted the briefing after he was removed from his position.

The party said that proper protocol was not followed. Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said that the leadership must be consulted before a member hosts a press conference.

