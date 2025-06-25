The president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, said that he is willing to talk with the United States to resolve their differences

This was after the United States launched an attack on three of Iran's sites this past weekend

Iran continues to deny building a nuclear weapon, as the nation has experienced a high number of casualties since Israel started bombing it

JOHANNESBURG — The president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, said he was willing to sit down with the United States after the two countries attacked each other recently.

Iran willing to talk to US after ceasefire

According to SABC News, Pezeshkian reportedly told the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, that the country was prepared to resolve its differences with the United States. This was after the United States bombed three nuclear sites in the country. He said that Iran achieved a great victory and ended the war.

Iran and Israel's ceasefire agreement

Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said on 24 June that Israel was willing to accept United States President Donald Trump's calls for a ceasefire. He said that the United States had assisted Israel in eliminating Iran's nuclear weapons threat. This was despite denying that it was manufacturing a nuclear weapon.

Bombs after the ceasefire

However, just hours after both nations agreed to honour the ceasefire, Iran reportedly launched a missile attack in the north of the country on 24 June. Israel also carried out a small strike in retaliation.

A visibly frustrated Trump chastised Israel and said the country doesn't know what it is doing. Israel's defence minister, Israel Katz, said that the country is willing to honour the ceasefire agreement if Iran does the same.

How many people were killed?

Iran authorities reported that since Israel's surprise attack on 13 Jun, 610 people were killed and 4,746 were injured. This includes the deaths of Iran's top military commanders. In response, Iran's bombardment resulted in the deaths of 28 people in Israel.

South Africa's response to the Middle East

The MK Party condemned the United States' attack on Iran. The party called it an aggressive declaration of war, which the United Nations' Security Council did not sanction.

The Economic Freedom Fighters condemned the attack. The party leader, Julius Malema, said Iran reserves the right to defend itself and slammed the United States of America.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens reacted to Pezeshkian's statements that Iran achieved a victory.

Timmy Timmy said:

"I think it's a great victory because Israel thought they were untouchable because of their strong air defence system."

P Magaleta Chisale Jr said:

"After the military leadership was almost wiped out, enemy planes came in and out as they pleased. Is that victory?"

Sduduzo Ntombela said:

"There's no victory in a war against unequal countries. Only defenseless citizens suffer the most."

Joseph Jozisaid:

"All US economic sanctions must be removed before any peace deal."

Simeon Freedom F Nkhata asked:

"What victory? You lose your commander, and your tunnels were blown away."

