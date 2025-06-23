Julius Malema has sparked mixed reactions online over his support for the Islamic Republic of Iran in its conflict with Israel

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader accused the United States of America, Israel and its allies of bullying Iran

South Africans were divided by Malema's comments, with some criticising him for showing support for the Iranian nation

EFF Leader Julius Malema has shown support for Iran, sparking mixed reactions online. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Artur Widak

KWAZULU-NATAL – Julius Malema has supported the latest attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran on Israel, stating that the country has the right to defend itself.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader weighed in on the conflict in the Middle East, standing in full solidarity with Iran. He said that the country was ‘under siege from Western imperialism’, just for choosing independence.

Malema made the comments in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, while attending the mass funeral of seven EFF members who were passed away following an accident on 17 June 2025.

EFF leader says Iran has right to defend itself

Touching on the ongoing conflict, the EFF leader said it was time Israel got a taste of the violence and devastation it had caused in Gaza.

He also hit out at the United States of America, describing the country’s actions as bullying. President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday, 22 June 2025, that the US carried out a successful bombing attack on three nuclear sites in Iran. The

"We reject the bullying of this nation by the United States of America, Israel and its allies, and we stand by their right to defend themselves by any means necessary. Let Israel finally have a taste of the devastation and violence it has perpetrated in Gaza," Malema said.

Donald Trump confirmed that the US carried out a successful bombing attack on three nuclear sites in Iran. Image: Carlos Barria

Malema’s EFF is not the only South African political party to weigh in on the conflict, as the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party also condemned the actions of the US. He described the USA’s actions as an unjustifiable act of aggression that threatened global peace and sovereignty.

South Africans are divided by Malema’s statement

Social media users weighed in on Malema’s statement, with some showing support for the EFF leader, while many others criticised him over his views.

Eloth Van Der Merwe stated:

“And about time he gets a taste of his own medicine, oh wait, he did get a taste. Serve some more up.”

Dennis Johanes said:

“He's watching too much Al Jazeera.”

Thabiso Khalapa noted:

“The chest pains that the other race feels whenever they see the name of the real first citizen of South Africa and Africa as a whole🤣.”

Pieter Uys added:

“And we stand with the UK for banning the red jelly tot access to their Kingdom.”

Mpho Duncan Makhado said:

“Yes, me too. I am siding with Iran.”

Bev Message stated:

“Sad to say, but Malema is correct in this instance.”

Belinda Hanekom said:

“No one cares about your opinion.”

Vanessa Tracey Westhuizen stated:

“Malema is the only Man with guts in South Africa.”

Maloke Mashabela asked:

“Is he with Ukraine when it comes to defending themselves?”

Ramaphosa calls for urgent dialogue

In a related article, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for immediate dialogue between Israel and Iran to prevent more bloodshed.

Briefly News reported that the president made the appeal as the two nations exchanged airstrikes since 12 June 2025.

South Africans asked Ramaphosa not to get involved in the conflict and instead fix problems in his own country.

