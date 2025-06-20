President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for immediate dialogue between Israel and Iran to prevent more bloodshed

The two nations have been exchanging airstrikes since 12 June 2025, when Israel attacked Iran's nuclear facilities

South Africans asked Ramaphosa not to get involved in the conflict and instead fix problems in his own country

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an immediate resolution to the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.

The South African leader called for immediate dialogue between the two nations to prevent further bloodshed. Ramaphosa made the appeal while attending the 30th anniversary of the Constitutional Court.

Ramaphosa weighs in on economic impact

Speaking on the sidelines of the anniversary celebrations, the president weighed in on the ongoing conflict, saying that it had dealt a devastating blow to the economies of the world.

"There is now uncertainty, and prices are beginning to rise, and we are suffering from price rises in our fuel because, as the conflict is raging in that part of the world, fuel becomes more expensive."

Ramaphosa isn’t the only world leader to speak out about the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to mediate talks between the two nations, while US President Donald Trump is also weighing in on what steps to take next.

Israel and Iran’s war enters second week

The conflict between Iran and Israel has entered its second week, with no end in sight. Fighting began on 12 June 2025 when Israel targeted Iran's nuclear program with a series of air strikes. The strikes not only hit Iran's uranium enrichment facility at Natanz but also killed some of Iran’s military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran retaliated with attacks of their own, and the two nations have been trading airstrikes ever since.

South Africans don’t want to get involved

Social media users reacted negatively to Ramaphosa’s appeal, with many saying that he shouldn’t get involved in international affairs.

Bafuidinsoni Ngiendolo Baroza said:

“Eat your pap and shisanyama in peace, baba. That one it's on another level. It’s not DRC versus Rwanda.”

Lara Price asked:

“Who does he think he is?”

Dady Bheki stated:

“He is talking alone. Who listens to country with a zama zama defence force?”

Thomas Makwala added:

“Mxm, he thinks he is Superman. But he can't even resolve the mess in Mzansi.”

Fra Francis Grootboom suggested:

“Sit this one out, Cyril. It’s too risky. They might send a missile our way.”

Linda Capon Kruger said:

“You're not in a position to call for dialogue elsewhere when you can't maintain a conversation in your own country. Concentrate on SA first.”

Phela KaiOne asked:

“Can’t we sit this one out, though?”

Stephen PapaRemo Le Bohlale Nkhatho stated:

“What is happening between Israel and Iran does not concern our country, so stay out of it. The situation has already fallen apart, and there's no going back between those two countries. We just have to watch from a distance and wait to see how it ends.”

