Orlando Pirates rejected claims linking Relebohile Mofokeng to a R31 million transfer to Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv

Club insiders denied any contact or negotiations with Maccabi Tel Aviv regarding the young midfielder

A potential move to Israel would have sparked controversy amid South Africa’s political stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Orlando Pirates have shut down speculation suggesting that 20-year-old midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng is on the verge of a R31.2 million move to Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Orlando Pirates Deny R31 Million Relebohile Mofokeng Transfer to Maccabi Tel Aviv

Source: Getty Images

Reports from Israel earlier this week claimed the club had shown strong interest in signing the Bafana Bafana prospect, prompting rumours that Pirates had placed a €1.5 million price tag on the youngster, with a sell-on clause included.

However, according to Soccer Laduma, a well-placed source at the club strongly denied any communication between the two clubs.

“There’s been no contact and the rumours are disruptive,” the insider was quoted as saying.

No official approach, say club sources

Despite growing international interest in Mofokeng, Pirates have reiterated that they have not entertained any offers. Attempts to get an official response from the club were unsuccessful at the time of publication, but internal voices within the organisation insist that no deal is on the table.

The midfielder has been one of the standout performers for the Buccaneers since being handed his senior debut by head coach Jose Riveiro two seasons ago. His creative flair and maturity on the ball have made him a fan favourite and one of the most talked-about young talents in South African football.

Mofokeng attracts international interest

This is not the first time Mofokeng has been linked with a move abroad. In 2023, Spanish giants Barcelona were reported to be monitoring the player, although no concrete move ever followed.

Should he eventually move to Israel, Mofokeng would follow in the footsteps of players like Rushine De Reuck, Tsepo Masilela, and Dino Ndlovu, who all enjoyed stints in the Israeli league.

Despite the political complexities, interest in Mofokeng remains high. Orlando Pirates face a major decision: cash in on one of their brightest young talents, who recently launched his foundation.

Move to Israel would spark political debate

While such a transfer could boost his career, a move to Israel would likely draw criticism due to South Africa’s political stance. The government has publicly accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and lodged a case with the International Court of Justice last year.

For now, Mofokeng remains focused on his development at Orlando Pirates, with no official offers on the table, despite growing noise abroad.

Orlando Pirates Deny R31 Million Relebohile Mofokeng Transfer to Maccabi Tel Aviv

Source: Getty Images

