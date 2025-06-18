Orlando Pirates will face English League One side Bolton Wanderers on 11 July 2025 during their European pre-season tour in Marbella, Spain

The Buccaneers are preparing for the 2025/26 season following the departure of Spanish head coach Jose Riveiro, with a new coach expected to be announced soon

Further pre-season fixtures and new player signings are expected to be revealed before the squad jets off to Europe

Orlando Pirates are gearing up for an exciting European pre-season tour ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. The Soweto giants will return to Spain, where they’ll face a host of international teams as they prepare for a fresh start following the departure of Spanish coach Jose Riveiro.

Source: Getty Images

Pirates confirm clash against Bolton Wanderers

The first confirmed fixture of their European camp will see Orlando Pirates take on English League One outfit Bolton Wanderers. The match is scheduled for 11 July 2025 at the Marbella Football Centre in Spain.

This clash is part of the club’s broader preparations for a demanding season, with further fixtures expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

New coach and signings to be unveiled before tour

With the departure of Riveiro, anticipation is mounting around who will be appointed as Pirates' new head coach. The club is expected to unveil their new tactician before they depart for Europe.

In addition, several new signings are reportedly set to be announced, giving fans even more to look forward to as the squad rebuilds for the upcoming season.

Source: Getty Images

Previous pre-season fixtures show ambition

Last year’s pre-season schedule demonstrated Pirates’ ambition on the international stage. They locked horns with the likes of Sevilla, Granada, Al Sadd, and Plymouth Argyle , challenging matches that tested the team’s depth and tactical maturity.

