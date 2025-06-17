Benni McCarthy’s FKF Contract and Exit Clause Explained Amid Pirates Interest
- Benni McCarthy is contracted to coach the Harambee Stars until after AFCON 2027, but he has been linked with a return to Orlando Pirates following Jose Riveiro’s departure
- FKF president Hussein Mohammed clarified that McCarthy’s salary is private and denied reports suggesting he earns Ksh8 million per month
- Mohammed revealed that McCarthy’s contract includes a clear exit clause, allowing either party to terminate the agreement with a two to three-month notice period
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed has shed light on the contractual terms surrounding Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy, especially in light of mounting speculation linking him with a return to Orlando Pirates.
McCarthy, who took over as Kenya’s national team coach in March 2025, reportedly signed a two-year contract with the FKF. However, recent reports have connected him with the coaching vacancy at Orlando Pirates following the departure of Spanish tactician Jose Riveiro.
Salary rumours dismissed by FKF
There have been swirling rumours that the former Bafana Bafana striker is earning Ksh8 million per month, but the FKF president dismissed those figures. Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Mohammed noted that McCarthy’s salary is far from the reported amount.
“Benni McCarthy is employed like any other employee. His terms of payment are personal to him. If we get his consent, we can discuss the terms, but it is nowhere near what has been reported,” said Mohammed.
He added that while speculation is expected, it would be better for McCarthy himself to clarify his earnings. “It is a private matter, and we respect that.”
Exit clause details revealed
Amid rumours of a possible exit, Mohammed outlined how either party could terminate the contract, stressing that there is a mutually agreed-upon exit clause in place.
“If we want him to leave or he wants to leave, the terms are very clear. A notice period of two to three months is required. We have a straightforward disengagement process,” Mohammed explained.
Focus remains on CHAN 2024
Despite the growing speculation, McCarthy remains focused on preparing Harambee Stars for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). Kenya will be hoping to make a strong impression at the tournament under the guidance of their South African coach.
McCarthy has yet to publicly address the Orlando Pirates links, but with his contract running until after the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), it appears that any departure will require formal procedures as outlined by the FKF.
The federation’s transparency comes amid growing interest in McCarthy’s future and adds clarity to a situation that could develop in the coming weeks as Orlando Pirates continue their search for a new manager.
