On Friday, 5 June 2026, the High Court ordered the immediate arrest of Ngizwe Mchunu for contempt, hours after he apologised to Julius Malema

Judge Etienne Christoffel Labuschagne shared several steps Mchunu can take to avoid going to jail

Previously, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma publicly reacted to Mchunu's apology, sharing her views on the controversy

An arrest warrant was issued for Ngizwe Mchunu. Image: Wikus de Wet / AFP, EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The High Court has reportedly ordered the immediate arrest of podcast host and activist Ngizwe Mchunu for contempt of court. The ruling comes just hours after Mchunu issued a written apology to EFF leader Julius Malema for previous defamatory remarks.

Following Mchunu’s written apology to Malema, the duo's supporters expected that the matter would be water under the bridge. However, the case has taken a new twist with the latest High Court ruling.

High Court issues arrest warrant for Ngizwe Mchunu

On Friday, 5 June 2026, X (Twitter) user Tumi Sole shared copies of a ruling by Judge Etienne Christoffel Labuschagne of the Gauteng Division of the High Court.

Judge Etienne Christoffel Labuschagne found Ngizwe Mchunu guilty of contempt of court. According to the judgment, Mchunu willfully defied previous court directives by continuing to spread prohibited defamatory remarks. Judge Labuschagne noted:

“Mr Ngizwe Mchunu is found guilty of contempt of court in that, in disobedience of paragraph 3 of this Court's order per Khumalo J of 12 May 2026 ("Order 1") and paragraph 2 of this Court's order per Lukhaimane AJ of 19 May 2026 ("Order 2"), he intentionally and unlawfully republished prohibited statements in annexures NOM1 and NOM2 annexed to Order 1, or similar statements ("the impugned statements") on 20 May 2026 and 21 May 2026.”

As a result, Judge Labuschagne issued an immediate warrant of arrest and detention, ordering that Mchunu spend 10 days behind bars.

“A warrant of arrest is issued against Mr Mchunu for his arrest and detention in prison for a period of ten (10) days,” the ruling further reads.

Read part of the ruling below:

Ngizwe Mchunu was found guilty of contempt of court. Image: tumisole

Source: Twitter

How Ngizwe Mchunu can avoid going to jail

The court said Ngizwe Mchunu can still avoid jail time, provided he issues an unreserved apology to the court itself on all his active social media platforms.

He is also required to distribute this apology to all media houses where he previously conducted interviews and repeated the prohibited statements, explicitly including King Zoso’s TikTok account. The proof of compliance must also be uploaded to the court’s Caselines system.

"Mchunu shall also distribute the apology to all media houses with which he conducted interviews and repeated the prohibited statements, including King Zoso's TikTok account (@kingzoso_saa)," part of the judgment reads.

Mchunu has also been slapped with the legal costs of the application on a punitive attorney-and-client scale, including the costs of two counsel.

Read part of the judgment below:

The High Court revealed how Ngizwe Mchunu can avoid going to jail for contempt. Image: tumisole

Source: Twitter

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacts to Ngizwe Mchunu's apology to Malema

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacted to Ngizwe Mchunu's apology to Julius Malema.

Taking to X, Ngobese-Zuma did not hold back her thoughts on the situation.

Source: Briefly News