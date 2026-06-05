FIFA has revoked dozens of World Cup tickets that were mistakenly issued at no cost because of a checkout error

Affected supporters have been told they can keep their seats only if they complete payment within a limited period

The incident comes as World Cup ticket pricing continues to face scrutiny ahead of the tournament kickoff

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino. FIFA has cancelled dozens of World Cup 2026 tickets that were mistakenly issued for free due to a website glitch. Image: Jamie Sabau/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

The world's football governing body, FIFA, has cancelled around 60 FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets that were mistakenly issued for free due to a website error and has instructed affected fans to pay the correct amount if they want to keep their seats.

The ticketing mistake occurred on 21 May 2026 through FIFA's official World Cup ticket marketplace. According to FIFA, a payment issue during the checkout process resulted in some supporters receiving tickets at no charge.

The tournament is set to begin on 11 June 2026 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA confirms World Cup ticket error

FIFA acknowledged the problem in a statement issued on 5 June 2026. The organisation said:

"FIFA can confirm that approximately 60 FIFA World Cup 2026 fans received a communication regarding tickets that had been allocated at no charge due to a prior payment issue during the checkout process."

The governing body added:

"The tickets requested by these fans remain reserved, and the affected fans have been invited to complete payment of the correct amount.

"FIFA regrets the error and any inconvenience caused."

Reports indicate that several of the affected tickets were for group-stage matches scheduled to take place in Toronto, Canada.

World Cup ticket prices remain under scrutiny

The latest issue comes amid ongoing debate over the cost of attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Authorities in New York and New Jersey recently launched an investigation into World Cup ticketing practices. The inquiry reportedly focuses on issues including pricing models and consumer protection concerns.

Ticket prices have become a major talking point among supporters. FIFA president Gianni Infantino previously defended the pricing structure.

Speaking at a conference in California last month, Infantino said:

"We have 25% of the group stage match tickets which can be bought for less than US$300 (about R5,400)."

He added:

"You cannot go to watch, in the U.S., a college game, not even speaking about a top professional game, of a certain level, for less than US$300 (about R5,400). And this is the World Cup."

FIFA has cancelled around 60 World Cup 2026 tickets that were mistakenly issued for free due to a website error. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Fans given deadline to secure seats

According to the BBC, affected supporters have been given seven days to pay for their tickets before they are removed from their accounts.

FIFA said the seats remain reserved for those fans, meaning they will not lose the opportunity to attend provided they complete payment within the required period.

The incident is the latest challenge for FIFA's ticketing programme as excitement builds ahead of the expanded 48-team tournament.

With just days remaining before kickoff, the organisation continues to sell tickets while also operating its official resale platform.

While only a small number of fans were affected, the ticketing glitch has added to the ongoing discussion around FIFA's World Cup sales system. FIFA has apologised for the error but remains firm that supporters who received free tickets must now pay the correct price if they wish to attend the tournament.

Bafana Bafana train under heavy security ahead of World Cup opener

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana have begun their final preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup under heightened security in Mexico.

Hugo Broos' squad has been training at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca while Mexican authorities roll out one of the country's biggest-ever security operations ahead of the tournament. South Africa will face Jamaica in a warm-up match before taking on co-hosts Mexico in their opening Group fixture on 11 June, with millions of fans expected to travel across the host nations for the global showpiece.

Source: Briefly News