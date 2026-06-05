Kaizer Chiefs icon Itumeleng Khune believes the club can no longer rely on the "rebuilding" narrative and must start producing consistent results on the field.

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The Soweto giants have endured a difficult decade, securing only one major piece of silverware in the past 11 years — the Nedbank Cup triumph during the 2024/25 campaign under former head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Amakhosi were unable to build on that success in the 2025/26 season, falling short in the Nedbank Cup, Carling Knockout, and CAF Confederation Cup. Despite missing out on trophies, they managed to finish third in the Betway Premiership standings, marking their highest league finish in six years.

Khune says Chiefs must move beyond rebuilding phase

Speaking ahead of the upcoming season, Khune stressed that Kaizer Chiefs should be focused on sustained success rather than constantly starting over.

"The term 'rebuilding' is something I've been hearing for almost a decade now," Khune told reporters. "A club of Kaizer Chiefs' stature needs stability. They should identify an experienced coach, back him fully, and allow him to lead the project over the next five to ten years instead of restarting the process every few seasons."

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The former Chiefs captain acknowledged the club's proud history as a trophy-winning side but admitted the past decade has been challenging.

"Chiefs have always been known for competing for and winning cups, but the last 10 years have been difficult. There are signs of progress after finishing third this season, but rebuilding cannot be the explanation year after year," he said.

Meanwhile, the club is currently searching for a new head coach following the departures of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef. Reports suggest Fernando Da Cruz is the leading candidate to take charge.

Chiefs players are scheduled to return for pre-season training on June 22 before travelling to Germany, where they will participate in several friendly matches as part of their preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

Source: Briefly News