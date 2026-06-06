Reports this week indicate that Kaizer Chiefs are increasingly willing to accept Gaston Sirino’s departure, with the club expected not to renew his contract when it runs out at the end of June.

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The Uruguay-born attacking midfielder arrived at Naturena carrying significant expectations after an impressive, title-winning spell with Mamelodi Sundowns. However, he has been unable to consistently reproduce that same level of influence since moving to Soweto.

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lucky Baloyi has weighed in on the situation, suggesting that parting ways would be a sensible and practical decision for the club.

Baloyi argues that the burden of expectation has been heavy for the 35-year-old over the past two seasons, during which he has struggled to establish himself as the decisive figure supporters had anticipated.

Decline compared to Sundowns output

Sirino’s statistical output has noticeably declined, a drop-off Baloyi believes does not justify his standing as a high-profile signing. At Sundowns, he was a key creative force in the Premier Soccer League, regularly influencing matches.

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“Everyone knows what Sirino did for Sundowns. So obviously the expectation was for him to deliver the same for Chiefs,” Baloyi told Soccer Laduma.

“I've heard that he's on his way out and if you look at a couple of things, it makes sense.

“Firstly, Sirino is now 35, and secondly, you can't have a senior player who's always on the bench. Based on my experiences at Chiefs, the club always looks at such things and rightly so.”

Pragmatism in squad restructuring

As Kaizer Chiefs continue their rebuild in search of stability and consistent results after several underwhelming seasons, Baloyi emphasises the importance of making pragmatic decisions regarding veteran players and wage structure.

While acknowledging Sirino’s technical ability, he maintains that both financial considerations and squad balance make a separation the most logical outcome at this stage.

Baloyi further explained the economic reasoning behind the decision:

“You must also consider that such players don't come cheap.

“So, I think it's a good decision to let him go. I'm not saying he's a bad player, but we need to be realistic.”

Source: Briefly News