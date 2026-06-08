Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma weighed in on President Ramaphosa's proposed five-point strategy to deal with illegal immigration

South Africans expressed mixed reactions to Ngobese-Zuma's take on Ramaphosa's speech ahead of the planned national shutdown

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, previously weighed in on the national shutdown plans

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's proposed five-point strategy to deal with illegal immigration. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP, PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Broadcaster and activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening, 7 June 2026.

During his address, President Ramaphosa shared a five-point plan to manage migration. His address comes days before the national shutdown, demanding the deportation of undocumented foreigners.

As South Africans weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proposed measures to manage migration, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma joined the conversation.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacts to Ramaphosa's migration plan

In a post shared on her official X (Twitter) account, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma fired shots at President Ramaphosa’s advisors. She also suggested that some of his measures would not be implementable.

The former Vuma FM host advised President Cyril Ramaphosa on what he needs to do to understand the issue and provide implementable solutions. The post was captioned:

“Whoever is advising the President is doing him a very HUGE disservice!! The President needs to go back to the drawing board and understand how most of the things he is suggesting won’t even work! He needs to practically take time and go to Home Affairs, BMA, the border, refugee centres, etc., and understand the problem before he can even try and provide solutions. The President needs to take time and UNDERSTAND the problem, or he will always fall short. I’m disappointed that he continues to think this is a political and tribal issue.”

SA reacts as Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma blasts Ramaphosa's migration address

In the comments, some agreed with the March and March Movement leader, while others disagreed.

Here are some of the comments:

@Sikhumbuzo_1 agreed:

“He is talking about improving systems, but the controls themselves are not in order. It doesn’t matter hiring 20 more immigration officers if your border is still wide open and if there is no morale among the officers.”

@Jess842507 said:

“He literally told us everything we already know.”

@mavukans argued:

“My dear sister. Systems are there. The unfortunate part is that South African people manage most of these systems. CORRUPTION by these people allows illegal foreigners. Saloons/spaza etc., we let to foreigners. We hire them. We should be part of the solutions. Let's report corruption.”

@Glen_Sepheka advised:

“The president came forward because of the effective work you did. He got his people to do work which informed his speech. You can't fight everything in the view of holding the government accountable. Give them time to implement; if it doesn't work, then bring factual information.”

Mzansi reacted after Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma weighed in on Ramaphosa’s strategy. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP, RODGER BOSCH / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni comments on national shutdown

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, weighed in on plans for a national shutdown.

South Africans weighed in on the minister's statement on social media, and several were not impressed.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News