Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has given up one of the most sought-after tickets in world football ahead of a highly anticipated World Cup showdown

The unexpected move comes just days before Mexico's World Cup opener against Bafana Bafana, with fans eagerly counting down to kick-off

Fans are debating the decision as anticipation builds for the historic clash that will officially launch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum has given away her ticket for the World Cup opener against South Africa. Image: YURI CORTEZ / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum has given away her ticket to the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, choosing a young footballer to attend the historic clash against Bafana Bafana instead.

The ticket, numbered 00001, is considered one of the most significant tickets for the tournament opener at Estadio Azteca on 11 June. Sheinbaum handed it to 21-year-old Yolett Cervantes Cuaquehua from Veracruz, fulfilling a promise she made earlier this year to use the occasion to promote young female athletes.

Claudia Sheinbaum hands World Cup ticket to young footballer

According to ESPN, Sheinbaum presented the ticket on 29 May during a public ceremony in Mexico City. The young recipient was selected after impressing judges in a football skills competition organised by the Mexican government.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Explaining her decision, Sheinbaum said young athletes deserved the spotlight more than politicians.

"They are the pride of Mexico. They will not represent the president, or the head of government, they will represent Mexico," she said.

Cervantes Cuaquehua thanked the president after receiving the coveted ticket.

"Thank you so much for considering us," she said.

Sheinbaum also awarded tickets to three other amateur athletes for World Cup matches taking place in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Why Mexico's president will miss the Bafana Bafana opener

The decision did not come as a surprise in Mexico. Back in March, Sheinbaum announced that she would not attend the opening match despite it being one of the biggest sporting events ever hosted by the country.

At the time, she explained that she wanted young women involved in football to receive recognition and opportunities linked to the tournament.

"I think a young woman who plays soccer is a great representative of our country. Very few people will be able to attend the opening," she said.

Instead of attending the match, Sheinbaum plans to watch from a Fan Fest in Mexico City's Zócalo Square.

Bafana Bafana set for high-profile World Cup opener

South African supporters are eagerly awaiting Bafana Bafana's opening fixture against the hosts.

Mexico have also confirmed their 26-man squad for the tournament, including veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who could become one of only a handful of players to appear at six World Cups.

As anticipation builds ahead of 11 June, Sheinbaum's decision has become one of the early talking points surrounding the tournament.

The gesture has drawn both praise and criticism in Mexico, but attention will soon shift to the action on the pitch when Bafana Bafana and Mexico kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the countdown to the World Cup continuing, South African fans now know that one of the most sought-after seats in the stadium will be occupied by a young footballer rather than Mexico's president when Bafana Bafana face the hosts in the opening match.

Bafana Bafana will face Mexico in the opening match of the World Cup. Image: SAFA.net

Source: UGC

Bafana Bafana visa chaos puts SAFA under fresh scrutiny

Briefly News previously reported that SAFA president Danny Jordaan came under renewed pressure after Bafana Bafana's departure to the 2026 FIFA World Cup was delayed by visa complications.

The incident sparked criticism from football commentator Thomas Kwenaite, journalist Osasu Obayiuwana and government officials, with some questioning whether lessons had been learnt from previous administrative controversies. The fallout quickly reignited debate about accountability within SAFA ahead of South Africa's opening World Cup match.

Source: Briefly News