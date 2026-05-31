The wife of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has expressed her gratitude to supporters who rallied behind her husband after his omission from the latest Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup squad.

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Petersen, who captained Amakhosi during parts of the season, was surprisingly left out of coach Hugo Broos' final 26-man selection, with Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss and Sipho Chaine preferred between the posts.

Liezl Petersen appreciates fan support

Although Brandon Petersen has remained silent on the decision, his wife Liezl acknowledged the overwhelming backing the goalkeeper has received from football fans, particularly Kaizer Chiefs supporters.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Liezl reacted to the public debate surrounding Petersen's exclusion and the omission of several other players.

"The way you all stood up for my husband and the other five players," she wrote, accompanied by a crying emoji.

She also praised Chiefs supporters for their loyalty, adding: "People can say what they want about Chiefs fans, but they always stand by their own."

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Her comments came after many supporters questioned why Petersen was overlooked despite his performances and leadership role at the Soweto giants.

Broos explains Petersen omission

Speaking to the media following the squad announcement, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos addressed the decision to leave Petersen out of the travelling squad.

According to the Belgian tactician, the goalkeeper's limited time in camp made it difficult for him to fully assess where he fitted within the group.

"Petersen was only with us for two days, and I already know his qualities as a goalkeeper," Broos explained.

The coach revealed that the final selection came down to Petersen, Goss and Chaine competing for two available spots behind first-choice goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

"I spoke to him and explained that I had to make a choice between Goss, Chaine and Petersen. When you compare them, the quality is very similar, which made the decision extremely difficult," said Broos.

While Petersen misses out on this occasion, the strong reaction from supporters highlights the high regard in which the 31-year-old is held by the Kaizer Chiefs faithful, who believe he deserved a place in the national team setup.

Source: Briefly News