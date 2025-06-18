Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng launched his foundation with a community-focused weekend in the Vaal

The event featured a Family Fun Day, a grassroots coaching clinic in Sharpeville, and a star-studded gala dinner

Mofokeng's foundation aims to empower youth, promote healthy lifestyles, and give back to his hometown

Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana sensation Relebohile Mofokeng recently launched his charitable foundation in style, treating the Vaal community to a weekend packed with heart, fun, and purpose.

The event, held over the long weekend, culminated on Saturday, 14 June, with a colourful Family Fun Day, a youth coaching clinic, and a glitzy gala evening that drew high-profile footballers and supporters from across Gauteng.

Family Day brings joy to Vanderbijlpark

Taking place at the DDK River Lodge in Vanderbijlpark, the Family Fun Day was a celebration of unity and community spirit. Attendees enjoyed a festive atmosphere, complete with jumping castles, kids’ play zones, food stalls, merchandise tables, and a community market.

Mofokeng, backed by sponsors such as aQuellé, Blue Ribbon and Super C Sweets, showcased his desire to uplift young lives. His foundation seeks to inspire future leaders, encourage healthy living, and foster opportunities in underprivileged areas.

Sharpeville coaching clinic champions grassroots football

As part of his mission to give back, Mofokeng partnered with the likes of Lucky Star, FUTpro, and FARPost to host a youth coaching seminar and clinic at Tsoaranang Primary School in Sharpeville.

The sessions were aimed at developing local football talent while instilling discipline and life skills in young participants. Mofokeng’s growing presence in South African football is matched by a maturing sense of responsibility off the pitch.

Gala Dinner dazzles in Vereeniging

The memorable weekend concluded with a star-studded fundraising gala held at the Riveira Hotel in Vereeniging. The evening featured appearances from Orlando Pirates teammate Thabiso Sesane and Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mfundo Vilakazi. South African football icon Doctor Khumalo also made a surprise appearance, lending further prestige to the evening.

Dressed sharply by Relevance For Men Tailored Suits, Mofokeng cut a confident figure on a night that celebrated purpose beyond football. The gala reflected his determination to make lasting social impact while continuing to rise in the professional ranks.

Looking ahead

As his influence grows both on and off the pitch, Relebohile Mofokeng is positioning himself not just as a talented footballer, but as a community leader. The launch of his foundation marks the beginning of a meaningful journey to invest in the Vaal’s future — one goal at a time.

