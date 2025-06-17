A viral Youth Day skit showcases a couple hilariously portraying 1976 dating with retro fashion, and old-school romance

Mzansi couple’s hilarious 1976 dating skit goes viral on Youth Day. Image: karabo.rapotu

Source: Facebook

Youth Day in South Africa is traditionally a time for commemorating the bravery and sacrifice of the Soweto Uprising. However, amidst the solemn tributes, this year brought a refreshing wave of laughter, thanks to a truly creative and comical online sensation.

A particular couple celebrated Youth Day by offering a side-splitting glimpse into what dating might have entailed in 1976, delivering pure comedy gold that had Mzansi in stitches. The clip, shared on Facebook by Karabo Master K Rapotu, quickly went viral, showcasing the couple's ingenious interpretation of a bygone romantic era.

Dating skit reminds Mzansi of the history

Viewers couldn’t help but marvel at how cleverly the skit blended humour with history. Youth Day is about commemorating the brave souls of the Soweto Uprising, but it’s also a time to reflect on how far South Africa has come, and sometimes, that reflection comes with a smile. This video hit just the right balance, reminding us to honour the past while laughing with the present.

A Youth Day skit blends humour with the past. Image: karabo.rapotu

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the video

Keke Maphutse wrote:

"Those were the good old days. I remember a guy gave me a warm clap."

Will Saliam pointed out:

"It's the soundtrack for me..."

Joy Dee Molekane said:

"Once he carries the bag, it's over."

Kgosietsile Daniel Otimile added:

"Lengwele la 1976 le omile Thaema, lol."

Noluthando Noluh Mmutle reminisced:

"Can you pls come with me to my house, I want to close the windows..."

Ntsika Max said:

"Oh, back in the days when every elder was your parent. Not now yoh."

Everjoice Mugaba Chivero said:

"Not me eating a lollipop while watching this video."

Phumzile Sithole said:

"It was nice back then, no smartphone to capture these moments when you saw these things we used to pass like nothing was happening; tomorrow, first things first, nangifika eskolweni will tell friends the hottest news."

Smangaliso Nxuba wrote:

"She just said yes, we can try it, that foot..."

Bongani Wicliff Mkwanazi highlighted:

"You people are amazing, you didn't like school. But manje sesibona ngani makuyi June 16."

Watch the Facebook video below:

