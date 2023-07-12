Older adults do not like being disturbed much, but this couple didn't mind it when a young dancer performed for them

The young dancers said that the couple stopped them and requested that they dance for them

They were so pleased that they told them that their performances reminded them of their youthful days

A group of young men performed for an old couple on a lovely cloudy day at the beach. Image: @thejuniorking

A famous TikTok dancer made an old couple smile when he and his crew rocked up in front of them and started dancing to Mnike.

The couple seemed to be enjoying a day on the beach when the young men appeared. The elderly asked them to dance for them, and they liked their dance so much that they asked them to dance again.

Young dancer dances for an older couple on the beach

@thejuniorking's video impressed the white-haired duo and TikTokkers. It collected 1.4 million views and racked up 79K likes.

The young men find the old couple sitting by the beach on a beautiful, cloudy day. The man and two of his talented friends then make it lit by dancing to Mnike for the old folks.

The trio, which consisted of dancers Rimey Rooi and X.O Mylan, were stopped by the old couple enjoying their day at the beach. After putting in a request for the dancers to do a little number for them, they sat back and enjoyed the show.

The dancers share their experience with Briefly News

@thejuniorking told Briefly News how the felt honoured to dance for the old couple.

"They stopped us in our tracks and told us to dance for them. We went ahead and did it, and it felt amazing because the grandfather was smiling and told us that we reminded him of when he was young. It was an amazing experience."

Watch the video here:

Netizens joke about the old couple's reaction to dance

Mzansi could not help but troll the young dancer, claiming that he initially frightened them before they started enjoying the dancers dancing to the Amapiano hit.

Zintle Tshabalala joked that they were about to contact law enforcement.

"Karen was about to call the popo."

Shameelah noted the older man's reaction.

"The oupa smiled."

Jessika asked the dancers to leave the old couple in peace.

"Mara, you must leave the old couple for their little date nyana."

Q_Cl@ss invited them to go to Zimbabwe.

"You guys would make a killing in Zim. All the ladies would be smitten."

Sibo_Love said that her attempt at dancing always ends in laughter.

"The way my son laughs at me when I do this dance. Hai, I feel like I'm not South African."

