The Twitterverse is loving a pic of an elderly couple who wore similar-styled outfits and looked adorable together

The pic was shared by a popular Twitter user and within a few hours it received big attention and close to 1 000 likes

People from all over Mzansi are commenting on the couple and they simply adore their cute relationship

Daniel Marven is popular in the Twitterverse with close to one million followers thanks to his attention-grabbing posts. Now, he has shared another post showing two adorable grandparents who are wearing matching outfits.

An elderly couple is looking fresh with their similar style. Image: @danielmarven/Twitter

Daniel simply captioned the post:

"Dapper."

Take a look at the post for yourself:

The pic shows that they are both wearing a jersey with the same style and colour, and they are rocking black berets. The gogo looks super stylish with many gold necklaces around her neck, big hooped earrings and a pastel shade lipstick colour.

The elderly couple has Saffas captivated and many appreciate the couple doing cute relationship things together.

The post has attracted over 1 000 likes in just a few hours and many people are heading to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Let's take a look at some of the comments:

@MightyFighter12:

"We are winning gents."

@MkhabelaTony:

"Beautiful together"

@CateNthemole:

"True love bathong."

@Pruwak:

"Couple goals."

@blaq23haz:

"Dapper."

